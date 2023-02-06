Read full article on original website
Related
High Plains Food Bank, Advo receive meat donations amid increased food assistance need
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the High Plains Food Bank, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is expected to donate 23 pallets of meat products on Wednesday, including two pallets of ground beef to be donated to Advo Companies. The pallets of meat products will include ground beef, pork roast, […]
What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where it is in the process one year […]
KFDA
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
KFDA
Pantex hosting 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February. The event will be on February 23, with session available at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Region 16 Education Services Center on Bell Street.
Myhighplains.com
Getting Legal Affairs in Order with Smooth Transitions West Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Making sure your legal issues are in order is important. Smooth Transitions West Texas is there to help with things like Estate Planning, what legal documents you need to have and have filled out and more.
KFDA
Alzheimer’s Association partnering with WT to bring Dementia Support Group to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. WT’s Department of Communication Disorders is partnering with The Alzheimer’s Association to offer simultaneous groups for individuals living with dementia and caregivers. This service will begin February 8, 5 p.m. to...
KSAT 12
Amarillo’s plan for broadband in El Barrio could be a playbook for other Texas communities without internet
AMARILLO — Only a few blocks separate Amarillo’s lively, bustling downtown area from the city’s historic El Barrio district. Originally developed in 1889 to house Mexican railroad workers, the neighborhood is now home to more than 1,000 families, businesses that have been there for nearly a century and rich Hispanic history.
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo
Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
kgncnewsnow.com
Alex Fairly, City of Amarillo at Odds Again
The city of Amarillo and Businessman Alex Fairly are fighting again with arguments over the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. Sowder ruled the city violated many Texas laws including the Texas Open...
KFDA
River Road High School teachers pitching in to help their own with library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With inflation rising and wages struggling to keep up, River Road High School teachers have created a library for teachers. Books have become expensive due to inflation and several teachers agree they don’t make enough money to splurge on books. The library allows teachers to...
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
KFDA
‘Definitely a way of personalizing education’: WT professors learning to use AI in classrooms
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Artificial Intelligence has moved into academics, allowing students to write entire papers with a few key words and clicks. Though concerns of cheating and plagiarism - professors are learning how to incorporate AI into their classrooms and use it as a ‘positive’ tool. “It...
KFDA
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department identified the victim who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo. AFD said 72-year-old Betty Moore was found dead outside of the house fire. No other injuries were reported. About 4:21 a.m., fire crews were called out to the...
abc7amarillo.com
Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo
It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter what your drink of choice is, these three businesses are sure to have something you’ll like. Construction has started for the 7th Dutch Bros. in Amarillo, located at 45th and Bell. “No matter how much, whether it’s coffee drinks are in an area,...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar
When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Comments / 0