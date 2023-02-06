ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pantex hosting 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February. The event will be on February 23, with session available at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Region 16 Education Services Center on Bell Street.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Alex Fairly, City of Amarillo at Odds Again

The city of Amarillo and Businessman Alex Fairly are fighting again with arguments over the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. Sowder ruled the city violated many Texas laws including the Texas Open...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
BORGER, TX

Comments / 0

