Girls basketball: Norskies struggle at Beaver Dam

The road has been unkind.

It was downright mean on Thursday, Feb. 2, when the DeForest girls’ basketball team suffered its worst loss of the season at Beaver Dam, a 56-20 Badger East Conference drubbing at the hands of the Golden Beavers, currently ranked No. 5 among Division 2 teams in the Wissports.net Coaches Poll.

“It was just an ugly game from the start.,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach for the Norskies.

One player, in particular, made life miserable for DeForest.

“They really established Gabby Wilke’s presence and forced the ball inside,” said Schwenn. “She also impacted the game inside with a number of blocked shots. That set the tone for the game. We tried to defend that a couple of different ways, but all with similar results. We let them impose their will on us, which is disappointing because we have a good team filled with competitors.”

Wilke finished with a game-high 25 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds. Beaver Dam is currently 11-1 in Badger East play and 18-3 overall. The Golden Beavers reside in second place in the conference standings behind Monona Grove.

“Our squad will regroup, and we will coach them up to continue to play our best basketball going forward,” said Schwenn.

The Norskies trailed 33-7 at the half. It didn’t improve in the second stanza, as DeForest dropped to 15-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play. Rylan Oberg finished with eight points to pace the Norskies, while Mia Kuipers had three rebounds and Jada Kelliher totaled four steals.

“It will be nice to finish up the regular season with three home games, after playing two of our previous 9 games on the road,” said