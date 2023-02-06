What it will take for Michigan residents to get $180 'inflation relief' check, other tax breaks

Read full article on original website
Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income
LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
A closer look at the EITC, retirement tax and inflation checks proposals
We’ve been hearing a lot about tax changes here in Michigan since Democrats took control of the Legislature. Let's take a look at just what these tax proposals are.
9&10 News
‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
Whitmer presents $79B state budget for 2024, resulting from record surplus
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented a $79 billion state budget Wednesday for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, using billions in surplus state revenue to boost schools, infrastructure, public health and the environment. Whitmer said her budget recommendations would “lower costs, grow our economy and build a brighter future for Michigan.” “Now...
9&10 News
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
townbroadcast.com
I’ll tell you what should be done with surplus money
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. One of the biggest news stories in the last week was the debate over what to do with the State of Michigan’s budget surplus. My first reaction was astonishment that...
michiganradio.org
MI Dems delay vote on priority tax plan
A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s earned...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
One-time payment of $180 available to Americans - will you get one?
All tax paying residents of Michigan could receive "inflation relief" payments of $180. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement, the program will cost an estimated $800 million. (source)
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
Report: MI will lose $95M in road funding by 2030 due to increase in EV drivers
Funding for Michigan roads is in jeopardy. That’s according to a new study looking at how the switch to electric vehicles could impact Michigan roads.
lansingcitypulse.com
Campaign donors love a winner, dump Michigan GOP for Democrats after election
LANSING — Campaign donations to legislative Republicans started to dry up almost immediately after Democrats won control of the state Legislature on Nov. 8, campaign finance records show. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, Michigan’s top legislative Democrats and Democratic caucus funds received more than $258,000 from almost 290...
Gov. Whitmer says inflation relief checks for Michigan taxpayers would be $180
Outlining more of her “Lowering MI Costs” tax proposal on Monday, Gov. Whitmer says the plan includes inflation relief checks for all Michigan taxpayers in the amount of $180.
Michigan Democrats propose a $180 check. For some, it's not enough for single grocery trip
Some who might receive $180 checks proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders have greeted the plan with tepid support while others scoffed at what they see as a paltry payment that won't go very far to help ease the economic toll of inflation. The proposal, detailed Monday by Whitmer and...
Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care
In her first budget proposal to the new Democratic-controlled Legislature on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to boost spending for childcare, birth control, school meals and more. In a phone interview with the Michigan Advance on Monday morning, the governor characterized her Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget plan as being both “bold” and addressing Michigan’s […] The post Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
$180 checks part of governor's targeted tax relief plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is proposing $180 checks to everyone who files a Michigan income tax return, as part of state Democrats' plan to help taxpayers deal with the rising cost of living. The state has a surplus and the plan they outlined Friday is expected to include targeted tax rollbacks and rebate checks for residents.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
wgvunews.org
Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services
The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
