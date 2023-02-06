ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What it will take for Michigan residents to get $180 'inflation relief' check, other tax breaks

By Tim Skubick, FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income

LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

I’ll tell you what should be done with surplus money

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. One of the biggest news stories in the last week was the debate over what to do with the State of Michigan’s budget surplus. My first reaction was astonishment that...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

MI Dems delay vote on priority tax plan

A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s earned...
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Campaign donors love a winner, dump Michigan GOP for Democrats after election

LANSING — Campaign donations to legislative Republicans started to dry up almost immediately after Democrats won control of the state Legislature on Nov. 8, campaign finance records show. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, Michigan’s top legislative Democrats and Democratic caucus funds received more than $258,000 from almost 290...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care

In her first budget proposal to the new Democratic-controlled Legislature on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to boost spending for childcare, birth control, school meals and more.   In a phone interview with the Michigan Advance on Monday morning, the governor characterized her Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget plan as being both “bold” and addressing Michigan’s […] The post Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

$180 checks part of governor's targeted tax relief plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is proposing $180 checks to everyone who files a Michigan income tax return, as part of state Democrats' plan to help taxpayers deal with the rising cost of living. The state has a surplus and the plan they outlined Friday is expected to include targeted tax rollbacks and rebate checks for residents.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services

The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy