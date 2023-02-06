Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Former employee: Republic Lounge homicide suspect worked for the man he's accused of shooting, killing
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who they say is connected to the killing of a nightclub co-owner last weekend. Jonathan Soto, 39, is accused of killing Michael Gidewon. We're learning more about the victim and suspect were much closer than police reported. Atlanta Police...
WXIA 11 Alive
Family stunned after learning wife accused of stabbing husband to death won't be tried
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Brett Zachary's family said they are heartbroken and shocked after finding out that the woman who admitted to killing him will not be tried in his death. Investigators said Zachary was stabbed to death by his wife, Roxanne, in 2020. Court documents show that she...
Human remains found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old girl
Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. on July 26, 2022 and was not heard from again.
WXIA 11 Alive
15-year-old suspected of shooting mother, killing man: Atlanta Police
When officers arrived, they found two people shot. Collice L. Walton, 25, was killed at the scene, according to the APD.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Police searching for man they say strangled pregnant woman to death, killing her unborn baby
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
wufe967.com
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Cops: Man sought in woman’s strangulation, death of unborn baby in Hall County
A week after a pregnant woman was strangled in Hall County, killing her unborn child, a man has been charged in their de...
Pregnant woman dead days after being shot, baby in critical condition, DeKalb police say
A pregnant DeKalb County woman has died days after being shot at an apartment complex, police have confirmed.
Marietta man gets 22-year prison sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl
A 40-year-old Marietta man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes, including rape, committed against an 11-year-old girl, Cobb County officials said.
Shootout between GSP trooper, activist heard in 'Cop City' clearing operation in APD bodycam video | Watch
ATLANTA — Exactly three weeks after a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and an activist killed at the future site of a public safety training facility, the Atlanta Police Department released body camera video. Four videos released by APD Wednesday depict different vantage points of the clearing operation...
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
Cops: Woman dies after shooting at troubled DeKalb condos; baby remains critical
A pregnant woman who was shot at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County last week has died, police confirmed Tues...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old boy and girl who disappeared Monday
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding two missing teenagers. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Caroline Elizabeth Schwalls and Jonathan Cameron McIntosh, both 16, were reported missing the morning of February 6. If you have any information regarding...
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
