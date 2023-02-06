Read full article on original website
Voidtrain - Official Gameplay Teaser
Get a fresh look at VoidTrain in this latest trailer for the upcoming survival crafting FPS game. Check it out to see various enemies you'll encounter, take a peek at the world, and more. A demo for VoidTrain is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, which runs from February 6 to February 13, 2023.
Candle Knight - Official Trailer
Candle Knight is a 2.5D action-adventure platformer where players will wield their flame to overcome menacing creatures lurking in the shadows of a ruined castle. Use the dynamic difficulty system to your advantage, traverse challenging platforming sections, and solve cryptic puzzles inside surreal paintings. Candle Knight will be available in Spring 2023 with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
Swords of Gargantua: Sword Combat Simulator - Official Trailer
Swords of Gargantua: Sword Combat Simulator is an online multiplayer sword-combat simulator VR game. In this relaunch of the game, players will continue to be able to play online in co-op with up to 3 other players, and also now be able to play offline in single-player mode to practice their sword-combat skills. Additionally, a new sword will be offered that brings tremendous strength, among the existing wide variety of weapons available, including one and two-handed swords, axes, maces, boomerangs, shields, and more. Swords of Gargantua: Sword Combat Simulator is available on March 2 for Meta Quest and Steam.
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Pioneers of Pagonia - Official Announcement Teaser Trailer
Pioneers of Pagonia is a city-builder all about exploration, discovery, and reuniting the fantastical islands of Pagonia. Build over 40 different buildings, use more than 70 different types of goods, manage widely branched production chains, and get creative in establishing your economy. Pioneers of Pagonia is releasing in PC Early Access by the end of 2023.
The Callisto Protocol - Official Hardcore Mode and Outer Way Skins Collection Trailer
A free update for The Callisto Protocol brings a Hardcore Mode to the survival horror game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Hardcore Mode, which features limited ammo and health drops, reduced contraband value, and more dangerous enemies. The latest update is available now. Additionally, the Outer Way Skin Collection is also available for season pass owners.
Sea of Stars - Official Release Date and Switch Demo Announcement Trailer
Sea of Stars will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation on August 29, 2023. Get another look at the colorful world, combat, and more in this latest trailer for the upcoming turn-based RPG. A demo for the game is available now on Nintendo Switch. Sea of Stars tells...
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
The Future Project - Official Sabotage Trailer
Get a look at The Future Project, an upcoming first-person Metroidvania game coming to PC in 2023. A demo for The Future Project is available now as a part of Steam Next Fest. In The Future Project, take control of an AI soldier, explore planets, and partake in fast-paced combat. Explore distinct worlds, obtain new weapons and abilities, and defeat powerful enemies in humanity's quest to journey the stars.
Arcade Party - Official Trailer
Arcade Party is a four-player variety party game where a mysterious game console has kidnapped your beloved streamer. Use your gamer abilities to clear the various games that are blocking your way. Arcade Party is launching on February 22 with a demo available as part of Steam Next Fest.
Vagabond - Official Trailer
Vagabond is a 2D sandbox RPG that features living procedurally generated open worlds. Meet hundreds of characters in cities, complete quests, craft powerful items, buy and furnish your home or fight monsters in dungeons. Vagabond is releasing on PC in Q2 2023 with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
WoW Class Tuning Details: Feb 7 Patch
With scheduled weekly maintenance within World of Warcraft on February 7th, 2023, a number of class tuning adjustments are being implemented to the game, based on their specializations performance in endgame content. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the class tweaks coming as part of the February...
Jet Kave Adventure - Official Limited Edition Trailer
Jet Kave Adventure is a 2.5D action platformer featuring an exotic stone age setting. Take on the role of Kave, a caveman, who used to be chief of his tribe, but was cast out for failing to provide food. But when aliens threaten to erupt a volcano to jumpstart their crashed spaceship, destroying everything in its vicinity, he doesn't hesitate to try putting a stop to them. Players will utilize primitive stone age tools, spaced-out sci-fi gadgets, a jetpack, and more. Jet Kave Adventure Limited Edition physical preorders begin on February 12.
Dust & Neon - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Walkthrough
Dust & Neon is a fast-paced, rogue-lite action twin-stick shooter, set in a futuristic Wild West. Join Rogue CEO, Matt Casamassina and Sr. Design Manager, Craig Harris as they share some gameplay of Dust & Neon's Steam Next Fest demo. Dust & Neon is launching February 16 on Nintendo Switch and PC with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Pacific Drive - Official Gameplay Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for Pacific Drive to see gameplay, a peek at the dangers that await, and more from this upcoming run-based first-person driving survival game. Out in the Olympic Exclusion Zone, your car is your only companion. Based out of an abandoned garage, you’ll be repairing, upgrading, and outfitting it to stay safe from all the dangers that surround you each excursion into the Zone. Together, the two of you will drive deep into the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest, chase long-forgotten mysteries, and encounter strange and dangerous anomalies all as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.
Redout 2 - Official Winter Pack Trailer
Redout 2 is a fast-paced anti-gravity racer that has released its second premium DLC called the "Winter Pack". The Winter Pack DLC brings racers to the glacial plains and lava-stricken canyons of Mercury for high-speed action with some seriously dramatic temperature shifts. The brand-new Terror Rupes environment includes four original tracks* – three base courses and a boss track – all of which are reversible. There are also 28 new career events, 29 bonus items such as liveries, colors, cosmetics, and more. Redout 2's Winter Pack is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC with a Nintendo Switch release at a later date.
