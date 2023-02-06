Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum An 'Incredible Father' After He's Accused Of 'Abandoning' His Daughter

Mega

Paris Hilton jumped to her husband Carter Reum 's defense after he was accused of "abandoning" his daughter immediately after birth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hotel heiress, 41, announced she had welcomed her first child — a son — with Reum via surrogate last month.

Taking to her social media on Sunday, Paris dropped a heartfelt post to her husband on his 45th birthday. Ignoring the drama and gushing over Reum, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy.

“I’m so proud to call you mine," she added. “Here’s to all your dreams coming true!” Paris continued. “Love you forever.”

As RadarOnline.com reported , Paris is a stepmom to 10-year-old Evie after tying the knot with Reum in November 2021. However, sources revealed Evie has never met Paris and has no relationship with Reum.

Mega

It was recently revealed the last time he allegedly saw his daughter. According to an insider, after Reum's ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi , gave birth to Evie "he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."

Despite never speaking to her father, Evie reportedly reached out in a letter asking to be a part of his wedding to Paris. Her wishes allegedly fell on deaf ears.

"The internationally published open letter she wrote to him last year, with the help of her therapeutic team, went unanswered," the source shared with Daily Mail. "Thus, all 'their' hands are dirty in Evie's abandonment. Carter ignored a little girl's courageous overture for a relationship. His entire supposedly tight-knit family has ignored her too.

"It speaks volumes to the overall character of both Paris and Carter's elitist and affluent families. Shame on them for hurting an innocent child," the insider shared.

Mega

Reum doesn't deny Evie is his, confirming that he pays child support after the story of his secret child broke in 2021.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child . While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” his rep shared at the time.

Mega

The source claims it isn't about the money — Evie just wants a relationship with her father.

"She feels more sorry for them than she does herself. Because they are 'missing something inside their hearts. And as a consequence, they are missing out on one of the most important things in life, something all their trust fund-leveraged millions cannot buy: a relationship with her," the pal said.