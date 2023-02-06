ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum An 'Incredible Father' After He's Accused Of 'Abandoning' His Daughter

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvqmx_0kePzR7Y00
Mega

Paris Hilton jumped to her husband Carter Reum 's defense after he was accused of "abandoning" his daughter immediately after birth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hotel heiress, 41, announced she had welcomed her first child — a son — with Reum via surrogate last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjiix_0kePzR7Y00

Taking to her social media on Sunday, Paris dropped a heartfelt post to her husband on his 45th birthday. Ignoring the drama and gushing over Reum, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy.

“I’m so proud to call you mine," she added. “Here’s to all your dreams coming true!” Paris continued. “Love you forever.”

As RadarOnline.com reported , Paris is a stepmom to 10-year-old Evie after tying the knot with Reum in November 2021. However, sources revealed Evie has never met Paris and has no relationship with Reum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0818xW_0kePzR7Y00
Mega

It was recently revealed the last time he allegedly saw his daughter. According to an insider, after Reum's ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi , gave birth to Evie "he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."

Despite never speaking to her father, Evie reportedly reached out in a letter asking to be a part of his wedding to Paris. Her wishes allegedly fell on deaf ears.

"The internationally published open letter she wrote to him last year, with the help of her therapeutic team, went unanswered," the source shared with Daily Mail. "Thus, all 'their' hands are dirty in Evie's abandonment. Carter ignored a little girl's courageous overture for a relationship. His entire supposedly tight-knit family has ignored her too.

"It speaks volumes to the overall character of both Paris and Carter's elitist and affluent families. Shame on them for hurting an innocent child," the insider shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3XfS_0kePzR7Y00
Mega

Reum doesn't deny Evie is his, confirming that he pays child support after the story of his secret child broke in 2021.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child . While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” his rep shared at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfTK7_0kePzR7Y00
Mega

The source claims it isn't about the money — Evie just wants a relationship with her father.

"She feels more sorry for them than she does herself. Because they are 'missing something inside their hearts. And as a consequence, they are missing out on one of the most important things in life, something all their trust fund-leveraged millions cannot buy: a relationship with her," the pal said.

Comments / 71

Donewithstupid
2d ago

They both make HORRENDOUS parents, and they bought this child as if it were a toy!, Their total lack of human emotion for his daughter is DISGUSTING!!! Hope the boy doesn't cramp their style or he too will be banished to the nanny, at least his daughter has a real mother. I feel sorry for both his children!!

Reply(4)
43
Lisa Bustamante
2d ago

that baby is week old.she has no idea how good a father he's gonna be.he walked away from 1 kid he can do it again

Reply(3)
44
SMK
2d ago

HE DID ABANDON HIS CHILD! Just because he sends child support doesn’t mean he didn’t abandon her. A parent, Mother or Father, is present in their child’s life. Physically, emotionally and spiritually. He chooses to send money to an unknown recipient.

Reply
16
Related
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
SheKnows

Kim & Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Gift Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy the Most Amazing Stuffed Animal — & We're in Awe

Teddy bears and baby blankets are common (and thoughtful!) gifts for new babies. But the Kardashians always go one step further — and their surprise present for Paris Hilton’s baby boy is definitely unique. This businesswoman and socialite revealed on her Instagram Story early this morning that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner gave her a giant stuffed alpaca! We are in awe of this stunning, life-sized stuffed animal. “I literally thought this was a real alpaca. Thank you so much Kris, Kim, and Khloé,” she says in the video. “This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute. Adorable. And,...
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death

An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
calfkicker.com

(Video) Scorned Wife attacks woman she found with her husband

In a recent incident, an enraged wife assaulted a nude harlot whom she had discovered having an illicit relationship with her husband. The lady allegedly discovered images of the couple on her partner’s phone and then followed him to the massage parlor in Phuket, Thailand, on January 25. She...
RadarOnline

‘Bill Told Her It Was Time’: Ex-Con Felicity Huffman’s Husband William H. Macy Persuaded Her To Go Back To Work Years After College Admissions Scandal: Sources

Fearful actress Felicity Huffman has finally resurfaced in a new TV role more than three years after being released from prison — and friends revealed it’s all due to her devoted husband, actor William H. Macy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former Desperate Housewives star, 60, will hit the little screen in the ABC legal drama The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of the medical show The Good Doctor. Felicity will make her debut on a crossover episode on March 6. Felicity was caught up in the nationwide college admissions scandal, and, in 2019, she served 11 days in prison and paid...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Anita Durairaj

"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa

A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
STARKVILLE, MS
Tyla

Fans accuse Paris Hilton of editing photo of newborn baby

Instagram followers have accused Paris Hilton of editing a photo of her newborn baby, after she uploaded a sweet snap of the little one on social media. Paris, 41, and husband Carter Reum, also 41, welcomed their first child via surrogate. Announcing the news, Paris shared the photo online, writing in the caption: "You are already loved beyond words," followed by a blue heart.
RadarOnline

'Miami Vice' Star Don Johnson Refuses To Help Son Get Acting Work, Wants His Kids To Make It On Their Own, Sources Claim

Miami Vice ladies' man Don Johnson has a tough love approach when it comes to raising his five children, insiders close to the actor spilled, claiming that he wants each of them to "stand on their own two feet" while pursuing their dreams.When it comes to his son Jesse's acting aspirations, RadarOnline.com has learned that Don is letting his son carve his own path. "Don is still a busy actor, but he's not going to throw his weight around trying to get Jesse acting work," a pal dished. "He tells Jesse, 'You learn how hard this business is. I got...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'

Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

207K+
Followers
5K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy