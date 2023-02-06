Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Cyclones

The Stoughton Icebergs were shutout in a 4-0 loss to the Coulee Region Cyclones at Mandt Community Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Mallory Long, Brooke Borkenhagen, McKenna LaFleur and Julianna Stier scored for the Cyclones. Stoughton goalie Aven Grunner recorded 46 saves in the loss.

Stoughton is 4-16 and 2-9 in the Badger Conference.

Stoughton 1, Beaver Dam 0

The Stoughton Icebergs picked up a 1-0 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Beaver Dam Ice Arena.

Ainsley Sailing of Oregon scored the deciding goal in the first period, off assists from Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove and Lexi Bishop of Lodi. Goalie Aven Grunner of Stoughton stopped 24 shots to preserve the shutout.

Beaver Dam recorded 24 shots, while Stoughton attempted 12 shots.