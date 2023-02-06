ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report

A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers in France

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitstamp has officially registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France, according to theregulator’s website. The exchange joins Binance, Bitpanda and Société Générale’s Forge unit in registering under what is one of the...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors

Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes

The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring, it was reported in August 2022.
Benzinga

6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
195K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy