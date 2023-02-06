Read full article on original website
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the crypto exchange $690,000 last year. Ray is a long-time Wall Street restructuring exec who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy process. Ray said in a congressional testimony that FTX was running an "old-fashioned embezzlement." FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the failed...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to regain control of FTX by moving assets and getting better treatment from foreign regulators, Justice Department says
Sam Bankman-Fried has stated he regrets the decision to have FTX file for bankruptcy and maintains that some parts of the business remain solvent.
Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange
Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.
Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report
A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
Binance exec suggests an audit of the world's largest crypto exchange is still a ways off amid calls for greater transparency after FTX disaster
Binance may be a ways off from a full financial audit amid calls for transparency after the fallout of rival crypto exchange FTX, according to the company's Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong. The digital asset exchange, which accounted for 60% of trading volumes last year, wants to hire an auditor to...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Biden To Press For Quadrupling Surcharge On Stock Buybacks And Renew Call For Billionaire Tax In State Of Union Address
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. A preview of the address released by the White House showed that Biden is likely to clamor for measures that may not go down well with corporations and their shareholders as well the wealthiest individuals.
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers in France
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitstamp has officially registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France, according to theregulator’s website. The exchange joins Binance, Bitpanda and Société Générale’s Forge unit in registering under what is one of the...
Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors
Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Benzinga
Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case
A New York judge overseeing the criminal case of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has requested a new proposal from the defendant's lawyers to modify his bail conditions. The proposal suggests the installation of an application on Bankman-Fried's phone to automatically record and archive his communications, according to a report from Coindesk.
Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes
The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring, it was reported in August 2022.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Alibaba Backed VC Close To Raising $1B To Support Asian And Middle East Tech Startups
A venture capital fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA neared raising $1 billion to support technology start-ups in Asia and the Middle East. Saudi has a vast market, and China has Internet and technology companies that are preparing to expand globally,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Files for Bankruptcy With Liabilities of $100M-$500M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coin Cloud, which operates more than 4,000 bitcoin ATMs across the U.S. and Brazil, has filed for bankruptcy protection with estimated liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. The Las Vegas-based firm has...
6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It
It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.
CNBC
Lawyers and advisors in FTX bankruptcy have billed nearly $20 million for 51 days of work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. More than $10 million of that was for work done in November 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in...
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
Benzinga
