Limited Evidence Supports Long-Lasting Effects Of Cannabis On Cognitive Function, New Study Says

A new study, conducted by researchers at the University Of Sidney found limited evidence that impairments to cognitive function persist hours after consuming cannabis. Although cannabis could impair cognition and safety-sensitive task performance immediately after use, "the question of impairment many hours or days after use has been unclear," reads the University Of Sydney press release.
Kite's Tecartus CAR T-Cell Therapy Demonstrates Durable Overall Survival Benefit In Leukemia Settings

Kite, a Gilead Sciences Inc GILD company, announced the three-year follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-3 study of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel). The analysis showed a median overall survival (OS) of 26 months and demonstrated that responses remained durable in adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia...
Eiger BioPharma's Single Dose Of Peginterferon Lambda Cuts Risk Of COVID-19-Related Hospitalizations, Deaths

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc EIGR announced the publication of data from the investigator-sponsored Phase 3 TOGETHER study in patients with COVID-19 in the New England Journal of Medicine. The data exhibited that among predominantly vaccinated participants with COVID-19, a single-dose treatment with Eiger's investigational agent, peginterferon lambda, resulted in significantly decreased...
