1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia
Vidalia, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Epstein Street in Vidalia. According to the Vidalia Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Epstein Street at around 5:37 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
Pan of grease left on stove blamed for fatal Baldwin County fire
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue
Coroner: Woman hit, killed while walking on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon identified
Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
'I don't understand': Three charged with revenge arson in series of Baldwin Co. fires
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three suspected cases of revenge arson have left homes in three corners of Milledgeville charred. Three suspects are now under arrest, but the victims are left to pick up the pieces. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to one of them to find out what happened. Olajuwon...
UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed
Water has eroded the dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. "This ditch is driving me crazy" Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
Damage from last July's train derailment in Warner Robins to be repaired
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A clean-up is on the way to the Warner Robins area across from Robins Air Force Base. Back in July, a Norfolk Southern train derailed along Watson Boulevard and Highway 247. At Monday night's city council meeting, leaders signed a resolution for the city to...
A woman arrested for critically injuring a man during an argument
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman was arrested after having a physical altercation with a man. It was reported that Michaela Rhodenhiser and a male companion were both intoxicated when they got into an argument outside a home on Patterson Street Wednesday morning. The police and first responders were...
'I called 911, they hung up': Macon residents grill Sheriff's Office about safety concerns
Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership
MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash. Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
