SBLive Illinois high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 7): Hersey, Loyola jump into Top 10
Hersey and Montini move into the top 10, while Mother McAuley enters into the rankings after winning the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red Tournament. SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 21 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 | JAN. 10 | JAN. 17 | JAN. 25 | JAN. ...
WGN at 75: Notre Dame’s last national title in 1988
CHICAGO – There once was a time when football games played under the Golden Dome would occasionally be televised on Channel 9. Back then, WGN would air occasional home games for Notre Dame football, and that included the last time the Fighting Irish brought home a national championship. In 1988, on their way to their last title, Notre Dame beat Rice 54-11 on November 5 at Notre Dame Stadium with Channel 9 televising the game.
chicagobears
Bears mourn loss of part-owner Andrew McKenna
Chicago businessman Andrew McKenna, a part owner of the Bears and member of the team's board of directors, passed away Tuesday at the age of 93. "This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. "Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership. His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family."
Will 2023 be the year Devin Hester gets in the Hall of Fame?
CHICAGO – The first time wasn’t the charm for one of the most electrifying players in the history of the Chicago Bears, but perhaps the second can be for Devin Hester. The former kick returner will find that out on Thursday night. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced on […]
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
NBC Chicago
Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows
The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
9@9: Skip work & have a day date
CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation
Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
Are there Chicago weather record that are likely to never be surpassed?
I am a freak for weather records. Do you think there is any Chicago weather record that will never be surpassed?. No, I do not. Every Chicago weather record will eventually be broken by a more extreme weather event. Some all-time extremes that have been established within the memory of...
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election
On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
cwbchicago.com
Dakotah Earley, robbed and shot in Lincoln Park, will sue the city and Chicago Police Department: report
Chicago — Dakotah Earley, the culinary student who nearly died after being brutally shot during an armed robbery in Lincoln Park last year, is planning to sue the Chicago Police Department and the city, Fox 32 reported Tuesday night. The station said Earley’s lawyers would announce the lawsuit on Thursday.
The road to new recognition for ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’
CHICAGO — It’s been performed by everyone from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Beyoncé, and everywhere from George H. W. Bush’s presidential inauguration to Super Bowl Sunday. Now, the hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black National Anthem is on the road to new recognition. First performed by a group of school […]
‘Cool it’s Chicago food’: Pizzeria Uno opens next to North Side gas station
The Lakeview Uno location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
