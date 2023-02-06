ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Vick be in GOAT conversation if he played today? One analyst thinks so

By Garrett Chapman
Michael Vick was truly an electric athlete on the football field. But one former NFL quarterback, and current NFL Network analyst, had some particularly high praise for the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback.

David Carr took to Twitter to answer a poll question about which player he would start a franchise with and one fan brought up Vick as a possible option. Carr responded with the following response.

Mike Vick was the first-overall pick of the Falcons in 2001 and was truly exceptional with his legs, if not a cheat code. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards and accounted for a total of 6,109 -- still the most by any quarterback.

In case you needed any reminder, just look at what he did to the Vikings in 2002.

He made a habit of making defenders look silly, but Vick was ultimately never able to fully put everything together before his off-field issues sprung up in 2007. He did experience a resurgence with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid, but the NFL world is largely left with a "what could have been."

It's impossible to know what Vick would do in a modern offense, but he was truly exhilarating on a football field. If things went differently in an era that has elevated the dual-threat quarterback as we've never seen before, then the sky really could have been the limit for the former top pick.

