Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks address EDGE, add weapons in this 3-round 2023 mock draft
Only one team has more total draft capital than the Seattle Seahawks this year. That sets Seattle up to take advantage of the strengths of this year’s rookie class – especially in the early rounds, where they hold five of the first 83 overall selections. In a new...
Eagles news: Philadelphia forgoes A.J. Brown trade in 2022 NFL Draft re-do
In consecutive offseasons, the Philadelphia Eagles added a wide receiver to their nest that sent a bolt of electricity through the fan base and Philly media. With the tenth-overall selection of 2021’s NFL Draft, they added the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith. That worked out pretty well. All he did in year one was score a touchdown on the Eagles’ first offensive drive of the season en route to five on the season. He also set a franchise record for receiving yards gained by a rookie.
Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have interest in 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to Aaron Wilson. Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in...
2023 NFL draft: Roundup of 10 mock draft projections for the Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have the second-most draft capital in the league this year, which should make for an exciting draft season. Already armed with nine picks, including the fifth overall selection – Seattle has a chance to radically upgrade an already-improving roster with a young core. Let’s get to know some of the team’s other prospects. Here’s a roundup of 10 recent projections for Seattle from mock drafts around the web.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets upgrade defense; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets new target in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Clippers Acquire Bones Hyland in Trade
The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring young point guard Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland in a trade ahead of the 3:00pm ET trade deadline on Thursday. They are trading away a yet-unknown package in return for Hyland. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Hyland...
Denver Nuggets Trade for Thomas Bryant
The Denver Nuggets have traded for Thomas Bryant and will receive Davon Reed and three second-round picks in return. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. Bryant, 25, has averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers this season. The six-year vet started...
Rams Bolster Pass Rush in 2-Round ESPN Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of needs heading into the offseason. Unfortunately for GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, however, salary cap issues and lack of draft capital will leave them with a proverbial hand tied behind their back. However, the Rams do have a second-round...
Full Details of 3-Team Jae Crowder Trade
Jae Crowder was a part of a huge three-team trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline, after already being traded from the Suns to the Nets in another trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are all involved in the trade. ESPN’s...
Pelicans Trade for Josh Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting in on the trade frenzy ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline at 3:00pm ET on Thursday. New Orleans is sending Devonte’ Graham and four second round picks to the Spurs in return for Richardson. Underdog NBA’s Twitter account reported the news on Thursday....
Mike Muscala Traded to Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are acquiring Mike Muscala via trade ahead of the trade deadline. Oklahoma City is sending over combo center/forward Muscala in return for power forward Justin Jackson and two second round picks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Muscala was the 44th...
