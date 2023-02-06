Read full article on original website
This game mainly meant deciding between the second seed when the two 32nd District rivals meet again in the district semifinals at Simon Kenton in a few weeks. The Walton-Verona Bearcats (17-9) earned it with a 49-47 win over the visiting Grant County Braves (21-6). Walton-Verona finished 2-1 in district seed play and Grant County finished 1-2.
