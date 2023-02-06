Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular restaurant opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
A Tall Order! Man Climbs Building for Pro-Life GroupMarcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford resident will support Super Bowl flyover
During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets...
NBC Miami
Pigskin Progress: 1988 Super Bowl in San Diego First Step Toward Sunday's Historic Game
On Jan. 31, 1988, Super Bowl XXII was played at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego. Washington beat Denver, 42-10. Leading the way for Washington was quarterback Doug Williams, who, after passing for 340 yards and 4 touchdowns, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. But the real story wasn't...
NBC Miami
Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Experience – Music, Schedule, Ticket Prices
What and where is the NFL Experience in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs landed in Arizona earlier this week and immediately hit the ground running meeting with fans and members of the media at Opening Night. Arizona continues to welcome fans...
NBC Miami
How Their Podcast Has Made Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Even Closer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The NFL season is a grind and it doesn’t leave a lot of time for much else. Especially for two brothers going through a busy season. So when Jason and Travis Kelce began their podcast, New Heights, in September, one of the best byproducts has been strengthening their relationship. And as their two teams prepare to play in Super Bowl LVII, which many have dubbed the Kelce Bowl, both Jason and Travis reflected on their decision to jump into the podcast game.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
NBC Miami
What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday. While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials. The cost...
NBC Miami
Travis Kelce Ranks Among the Greatest Tight Ends in NFL History
Travis Kelce ranks among the greatest tight ends in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Travis Kelce might finish his career as the greatest tight end of all time. His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, believes he already is. "Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time,"...
WTVC
'Super' flyover: Cleveland, Tenn. sailor to provide support for squadrons during big game
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A sailor from Cleveland, Tennessee will be taking part in the Super Bowl this Sunday. While you won't see him, you will see the product of his efforts at the start of the game. During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons...
Comments / 0