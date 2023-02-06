ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford resident will support Super Bowl flyover

During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets...
HANFORD, CA
NBC Miami

How Their Podcast Has Made Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Even Closer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The NFL season is a grind and it doesn’t leave a lot of time for much else. Especially for two brothers going through a busy season. So when Jason and Travis Kelce began their podcast, New Heights, in September, one of the best byproducts has been strengthening their relationship. And as their two teams prepare to play in Super Bowl LVII, which many have dubbed the Kelce Bowl, both Jason and Travis reflected on their decision to jump into the podcast game.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday. While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials. The cost...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Travis Kelce Ranks Among the Greatest Tight Ends in NFL History

Travis Kelce ranks among the greatest tight ends in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Travis Kelce might finish his career as the greatest tight end of all time. His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, believes he already is. "Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time,"...

