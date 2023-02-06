SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The NFL season is a grind and it doesn’t leave a lot of time for much else. Especially for two brothers going through a busy season. So when Jason and Travis Kelce began their podcast, New Heights, in September, one of the best byproducts has been strengthening their relationship. And as their two teams prepare to play in Super Bowl LVII, which many have dubbed the Kelce Bowl, both Jason and Travis reflected on their decision to jump into the podcast game.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO