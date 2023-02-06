The Committee on Government Organization met this afternoon to consider the following legislation. House Bill 3130 creates the WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority. The authority would promote opportunities for energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields. It would work to position West Virginia as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development. The Authority would have five members; four would be appointed by the Governor and one would be the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO