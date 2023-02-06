ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WTRF

New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
lootpress.com

WV Senate announces its tax plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request

The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Former lumber manufacturing facility in Huntington gets boost in redevelopment funding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former lumber manufacturing facility being redeveloped on Huntington’s West End got a boost in funding Wednesday. Huntington City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney presented the Huntington Area Development Council with a $50,000 check for the redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on 14th Street West, according to a news release from the city of Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon

In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, state senators unanimously passed a bill to reduce income taxes by 15% while also offering rebates for cars and some other assorted taxes. Also, education and family planning bills advanced. West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
lootpress.com

House Gov Org Bill to Create WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

The Committee on Government Organization met this afternoon to consider the following legislation. House Bill 3130 creates the WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority. The authority would promote opportunities for energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields. It would work to position West Virginia as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development. The Authority would have five members; four would be appointed by the Governor and one would be the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

