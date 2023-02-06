Read full article on original website
West Virginia state treasurer bucking ESG standards for investing pension funds
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — A national trend for environmental social governance (ESG) for investing public funds such as state employees’ retirement, is not sitting well with West Virginia’s state treasurer. Riley Moore says he is committed to investing in energy companies even if they are not engaged in “green power,” such as wind […]
WSAZ
W.Va. Public Service Commission denies Appalachian Power rate increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power Company customers faced with paying an extra $18 a month will not have to for now. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia denied a request from both Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power for a $297 million rate adjustment. Both companies had sought...
West Virginia power companies denied from increasing monthly bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha commission says it intends to oppose propose Mountaineer Gas rate hike proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday it intends to file paperwork to intervene and oppose a new proposed rate increase by Mountaineer Gas Company. The commission said that despite not knowing the details of the proposal, it would be the seventh increase in the last...
WTRF
New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
West Virginia Senate announces plan to reduce tax burden of residents
CHARLESTON – The WV Senate announced a plan to reduce tax burden of all residents by almost $600 million dollars. The West Virginia Senate made the announcement of its plan on February 8, 2023. The plan aims to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of different tax […]
West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
lootpress.com
WV Senate announces its tax plan
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
wvpublic.org
PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request
The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Putnam County, WV
The 5th largest coal fired power plant in the United States is in Putnam County, West Virginia. From its three coal fired units the 2,900 MW John E. Amos power plant manufactures about 11 million megawatt hours of electricity a year from 6.2 million tons of West Virginia coal. The...
wchstv.com
Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Coal Fact for the Day: Rolling Coal on the River
Last week, West Virginia coal miners loaded 509 barges with 638,000 tons of the world’s finest solid fuel for delivery to power plants and steel mills in 17 states. As a single river tow, it would be just under 19 miles long…
wchstv.com
Former lumber manufacturing facility in Huntington gets boost in redevelopment funding
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former lumber manufacturing facility being redeveloped on Huntington’s West End got a boost in funding Wednesday. Huntington City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney presented the Huntington Area Development Council with a $50,000 check for the redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on 14th Street West, according to a news release from the city of Huntington.
Recovery community concerned over bills to create new requirements on facilities in West Virginia
Lawmakers are taking a step to address child hunger in West Virginia even as obstacles still remain. But first, a series of proposals that could make it more difficult for providers of addiction treatment and recovery services to operate. Trio of bills would place additional burdens on addiction treatment, recovery...
West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon
In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, state senators unanimously passed a bill to reduce income taxes by 15% while also offering rebates for cars and some other assorted taxes. Also, education and family planning bills advanced. West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
lootpress.com
House Gov Org Bill to Create WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority
The Committee on Government Organization met this afternoon to consider the following legislation. House Bill 3130 creates the WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority. The authority would promote opportunities for energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields. It would work to position West Virginia as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development. The Authority would have five members; four would be appointed by the Governor and one would be the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development.
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
What was the ‘Bull Moose Special’ ride in the West Virginia coal mine strikes?
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been 110 years since the infamous ride of the “Bull Moose Special,” a train used against striking miners during the Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike. On the night of February 7, 1913, coal operator Quin Morton, Kanawha County Sheriff Bonner Hill and several railroad men and deputies armed themselves […]
