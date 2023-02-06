ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Stabber Injures 1, Has 3 Active Warrants: Police

By Morgan Gonzales
 2 days ago

A fight-turned-stabbing hospitalized one person and led to the other's arrest, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of a fight on West Broadway around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to the Boston Police Department. Officers discovered one victim suffering from a stab wound and began administering first aid.

Multiple witnesses informed police of the stabbing suspect's location, leading police to an MBTA bus where they arrested 41-year-old Crystal DuFault.

DuFault, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was found to have three active warrants.

The stabbing victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

DuFault will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

