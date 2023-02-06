ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park launches survey to gauge residents’ priorities

By PAULINA PINEDA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
Rohnert Park wants residents’ input on how the city can better serve the community.

The city announced Feb. 3 the launch of its annual community survey which helps elected leaders and city administrators identify goals and craft the budget.

The survey includes questions about quality of life, city services and priorities for the future and is available online in English and Spanish. The questionnaire takes about five minutes to fill out and responses are anonymous.

“We really value public participation and hope residents weigh in on important matters that will help shape the future of our city,” Rohnert Park Mayor Samantha Rodriguez said in the announcement.

The deadline to respond is Feb. 28.

About 62% of the nearly 1,800 residents who responded to last year’s survey said quality of life was good or excellent, down from 73% in 2020, while 55% said things in the city were headed in the wrong direction, a jump from prior years.

Most respondents pointed to homelessness as one area where the city could improve ― feedback city leaders have said they took to heart.

Rohnert Park in the last year opened its first homeless housing site and reduced capacity at a sanctioned camp on Roberts Lake Road. The City Council also supported updating the city’s camping ordinance to address health and safety concerns and provide officials more teeth in prohibiting camping in certain areas.

Results from this year’s survey will be presented during a public meeting after the comment period closes.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

