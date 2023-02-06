Read full article on original website
Related
parktelegraph.com
Insights Into The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Exposure By Institutions
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.06, or 3.33%, to $1.86. The The RealReal Inc. has recorded 9,331 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Interesting SWN Put And Call Options For March 31st
Investors in Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN) saw new options become available today, for the March 31st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SWN options chain for the new March 31st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Shares Are Falling
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 12.97% to $0.94 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $15 million underwritten public offering. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 13,888,888 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents and...
Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly sells $1B in stock to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly has lined up investors for a last-minute cash infusion to help the struggling home-goods retailer avoid bankruptcy — but experts are skeptical whether the plan will work. Hudson’s Bay Capital Management has agreed to anchor a sale of preferred stock that Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed late Monday that would raise more than $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. Nevertheless, the retailer’s shares — which surged 92% to close at $5.86 on Monday, fueled by the meme stock crowd — were recently down by more than 45% on Tuesday, teetering at $3. “There is slim to no...
Motley Fool
2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in February
Last year fell just short of being a record year for data breaches. The number of affected individuals, though, shot to an all-time high. Cybersecurity has become a necessity, not a luxury for businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
defenseworld.net
Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: LICN, VOYA, SNEX, BAM
Financial stocks turned little changed late in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index lost 1.9%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.4%. Bitcoin retreated 0.9% to $22,868, while...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
BBBY, MULN, and UPST Are on the Nasdaq Securities Threshold List. Here's What That Means.
Three of retail investors' favorite stocks are on the Nasdaq threshold securities list, also known as Regulation SHO. Here's what that means.
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Vapotherm Says It Is Compliant To NYSE Listing, Prices $23M Private Placement
Vapotherm Inc VAPO expects Q4 FY22 sales of $18.4 million to $18.7 million, versus the consensus of $16.32 million, with FY22 sales expectation of $66-$67 million compared to the consensus Of $64.47 million. For Q4, the company expects a gross margin of 27%-28% and 25%-26% for FY22. For the fourth...
parktelegraph.com
Investors’ Patience Is Being Tested Right Now By Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.09, or -0.39%, to $23.05. The Overstock.com Inc. has recorded 18,149 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Overstock Announces Partnership with Citi Retail Services to Launch Co-Branded Mastercard® Credit Card.
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
parktelegraph.com
An Evaluation Of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Prospects
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.59, or 4.42%, to $13.93. The Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has recorded 663,939 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Announcement.
Bed Bath & Beyond can't pay creditors, bankruptcy looms
Bed Bath & Beyond has filed with the SEC stating they do not have available resources to pay outstanding debt and will consider a variety of strategic alternatives including further cost reductions and bankruptcy.
Comments / 0