Nominations open for 2023 West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

By Harper Emch
WVNS
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  The West Virginia Division of Forestry announced that nominations are open for the next round of honorees for West Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF).

The Hall of Fame highlights the people, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations that have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry, and family life in West Virginia. Selected nominees will be inducted during a recognition dinner in July at Jackson’s Mill.

Submitted nomination forms must be received by Feb. 17.

“This honor is given to those who have lived in West Virginia and have had a long-tenured association with agriculture, forestry and/or family life and have made outstanding, direct contributions to those industries. Past inductees have demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and contribution on a local, state, national and international level and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize a new cohort into the Hall of Fame.”

Jeremy McGill, Assistant State Forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, and Second Vice President of the WVAFHF
Nomination forms are available from the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame website or by contacting McGill via email at Jeremy.R.McGill@wv.gov or by phone at (304) 439-3003.

The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame is an incorporated, independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation devoted to honoring those West Virginians who have made outstanding contributions to the “establishment, development, advancement or improvement” of the agricultural and forestry industries in West Virginia and the nation.

The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame also established and maintains an agricultural museum to preserve memorabilia and record the history of the industries.

