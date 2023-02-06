CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

Read full article on original website
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist
CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis
Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.
Two Public Allies Alumni Join the National Board of Directors
Public Allies, an organization that has been dedicated to social justice and racial equity for thirty years, is honored to announce the appointment of two new board members to the Public Allies National Board of Directors, Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith and Shavonda Sisson. The election of these two accomplished Black women...
There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton
Most bosses blame layoffs on economic downturns, a decline in demand for services, or even overhiring. But one Wharton professor has a different view: It’s how U.S. accounting rules force companies to classify human capital that makes them seem like an expense to be cut, rather than an asset to be protected.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
PE-CXO and Falcon Recognize the Top 50 Private Equity Firms for Executives
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- PrivateEquityCXO ( PE-CXO ), the world’s largest community of private equity-backed executives, in collaboration with Falcon Partners, a recognized executive search firm exclusively serving private equity, today released the inaugural Top 50 Private Equity Firms for ExecutivesReport. The data-driven findings include a framework known as TheNine Dimensions of Governance Fit®. This framework enables both executives and sponsors with a strategic and intentional framework by which to assess fit at a level that can better predict successful outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005242/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role. “We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
assetservicingtimes.com
Sterling Investment Management picks Yealand for fund administration
Sterling Investment Management picks Yealand for fund administration. Sterling Investment Management (Sterling) has selected Yealand Fund Services (Yealand) to provide fund administration services and authorised corporate directorship (ACD). Sterling Investment Management is the investment house behind the YFS Sterling Select Companies Fund, established in 1963. Yealand, based in Peterbrough, UK,...
4 Flexible Jobs Where You Work Solo
Are you sick of the 9-5 office job and want a change of pace? Do you find yourself more productive working without the distraction of your colleagues? A flexible job might be right for you. Here are some solo remote jobs to look out for, according to the website FlexJobs.
Aviation International News
AIN Media Group Hires President, Forms Board of Directors
AIN Media Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Ruben Kempeneer as president. Kempeneer comes to AIN from aviation analytics business Cirium. He joined Cirium in January 2017 as v-p of sales for Asia and was based in Singapore. Kempeneer served on Cirium’s executive leadership team as head of sales for the Americas since September 2018.
smallbiztrends.com
What is a DBA (Doing Business As) and How to Register One
Starting a business can be an exciting venture, but it also comes with many challenges. One of those challenges can be determining the best way to set up and register your business. One critical step in the business startup checklist is registering a DBA (Doing Business As). In this article, we’ll cover what a DBA is and how to register one. Let’s get started!
Soleo Health Appoints Susan Faust as Chief Strategy Officer
FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the appointment of Susan Faust to the newly created role of chief strategy officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005633/en/ Susan Faust, Chief Strategy Officer, Soleo Health (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
packworld.com
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
The rebranded product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif, is backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging. Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This initiative aligns with its recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets,...
Great Resignation and Succession Planning: What Do Healthcare Leaders Need to Know?
Employee, Executive, and Workforce Churning is an Existential Reality of Our competitive Works of Human Resourcing. Turnover of the workforce is a significant challenge, not just for the healthcare industry but for all sectors. That problem is the upshot of shifting employee expectations, circumstances, or desire for a high-paying job with a sounder and more flexible work schedule.
Benzinga
Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM): Building Info Security Capabilities In Service Of The US Government Through Strategic Acquisitions
The recent downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace has once again sparked a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing, further muddying the already murky relationship between the two countries. On Saturday, February 4, U.S. military fighter jets shot down the suspected spy balloon floating off the...
highways.today
Aggregate Industries launches 2023 Apprenticeship Scheme
Aggregate Industries launches 2023 Apprenticeship Scheme. The leading construction materials supplier, which has its headquarters at Coalville in Leicestershire and sites across the country, is seeking to recruit 76 this year, building towards a total of 200 active roles across the business. Apprenticeships allow people in the early part of...
