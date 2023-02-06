Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1848, a Man Survived Having a Metal Rod Go Through His Brain. He Was Never The Same SinceIngram AtkinsonCavendish, VT
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
Related
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money
The extra benefits will cease in March, and the food stamps program will revert to pre-pandemic functioning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money.
WCAX
Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VTDigger
Student scholarships available to Better Buildings by Design – largest energy efficiency conference in Vermont
Winooski, Vermont – Deciding on a career path is hard, but Efficiency Vermont is hoping to make it a little easier for students to choose working in the green energy industry. Students can apply for a Blair Hamilton Student Scholarship to attend a full day of Better Buildings by Design Conference (BBD) this April 5th and 6th.
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
WCAX
The inside story on Vermont’s unclaimed $119M
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you missing money? The Vermont Treasurer’s Office is reminding folks their office currently holds $119 million worth of unclaimed property. The property can include life insurance policies that people didn’t realize they were beneficiaries on to security deposits that were never claimed to bank accounts long forgotten. For some, it’s just a couple of bucks, but for others, it can be thousands.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain
New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction
Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country
But for the time being, Vermont is doing a better job than any other state at providing some kind of shelter to those who are unhoused. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
Nancy Gassett: H.42 oppresses citizen involvement in annual town meetings
It is disconcerting to see how the Legislature and the governor casually dismiss Vermont law and citizen involvement in their own local governments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nancy Gassett: H.42 oppresses citizen involvement in annual town meetings .
WCAX
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
VTDigger
MENTOR Vermont, Comcast, and other supporters celebrate Vermont Mentoring Month
Burlington, VT—MENTOR Vermont, in partnership with youth mentoring programs, youth mentees, volunteer mentors, legislators, and business supporters, celebrated Vermont Mentoring Month at MENTOR Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Comcast and MENTOR Vermont partnered for the eighth straight year to recognize the 2023 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring. These youth mentees and adult mentors have committed to working with MENTOR Vermont to raise awareness of the benefits of youth mentoring, the necessity for greater State investment in youth mentoring, and the need for more volunteer mentors to ensure young people in Vermont have supportive mentoring relationships they need to thrive.
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
Comments / 0