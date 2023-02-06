Read full article on original website
Related
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farm incomes this year are expected to fall for the first time since 2019 amid higher production expenses, a drop in direct government payments and as cash prices for commodity crops and livestock ease back from historic highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday.
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
marketscreener.com
Indian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian household's inflation expectations for the current period moderated by 20 basis points to 9.6%, while consumer confidence improved further, the results of the Reserve Bank of India's latest round of internal surveys conducted in January showed. India's annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December...
marketscreener.com
Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms...
marketscreener.com
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
marketscreener.com
Gold ticks up as dollar eases after Powell's comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish stance despite last week's stunning jobs report. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. U.S. gold...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
marketscreener.com
Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start...
marketscreener.com
China steel body hosts talk with Vale on iron ore supply
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) recently held a face to face meeting with Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA on China's steel industry operation and Vale's iron ore supply, it said on its wechat official account on Thursday. The visit comes a month after China scrapped...
Comments / 0