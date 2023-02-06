ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ringo
2d ago

It’s all crap. I’ve got a gas line on my property the previous owners benefited from. I get charged a meter fee but can’t charge them a utility fee. I don’t mind paying for the gas I use. Shouldn’t have to pay extra. Can never build on or around.

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bill to use gasoline cleanup fund to pay for airport upgrades passes state House

A bill, HB 1072, that would use some money for cleaning up gas leaks for upgrades at the state’s airports passed the state House on Tuesday. Taxpayers, gas station owners and airports all pay into the Excess Liability Trust Fund — or ELTF. It’s a kind of insurance that goes to help clean up underground fuel tanks when they leak.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation

Indiana voters could get to decide whether their local school board elections should be partisan under a new draft of Republican-backed legislation that lawmakers say would provide “more transparency” about candidates. House Bill 1428, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, seeks to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections […] The post Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend

Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Bill to legalize throwing rocks advances at Indiana statehouse

A bill was passed by the Indiana Senate that would legalize throwing stars for recreational use. The bill requires safety measures, such as restrictions on the location of star-throwing to certain businesses and children aged 12 to 17 needing written permission from a parent. The bill passed with a 48-1...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters

Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A bill in the Indiana Senate would significantly expand a state law that requires school districts to make their empty buildings available to charter schools. While existing state law compels districts to make vacant or...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade

A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment criteria — a flashpoint in the state’s culture wars — could slash the system’s returns by nearly $7 billion over the next decade, according to a revised fiscal analysis. Author Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, and supporters say […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Duke Energy bill reduction approved

Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. In addition, Duke Energy has applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Transgender people in state prisons banned from gender-affirming surgery under House legislation

Transgender people would be banned from getting gender-affirming surgery while they’re in state prisons under legislation approved by a House committee Wednesday. The bill, HB 1569, defines what it calls “sexual reassignment surgery” as procedures meant to alter the appearance of or affirm the patient’s “perception” of their gender as being different from their gender assigned at birth.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. The proposal has been discussed for several years, but it’s the first time it ever got a vote in the full House, which passed the bill 70-28. Advocates say the measure would protect construction workers and drivers going through work zones. […]
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Physician non-compete ban passes Indiana Senate intact

Senate Bill 7, which would ban employers from placing physicians under new non-compete agreements, left committee last month in uncertain waters. After about an hour and a half of testimony and debate, several committee members in both parties suggested they wouldn’t vote for it on the Senate floor without amendments that would soften the ban by excluding rural and smaller providers, for example.
INDIANA STATE

