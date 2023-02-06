ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Share the love: Send a valentine to a child at Dayton Children’s Hospital

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Valentine’s Day, you can brighten a child’s day by sending a card to one of the kids at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Simply go to the Dayton Children’s Hospital website to pick your own valentine’s Day card and add your name to be sent to one of the sick or injured kids in the hospital’s care. Each card includes a coloring page for the child to enjoy.

These cards are part of the On Our Sleeves movement, a national mission to connect people with information and resources concerning children’s mental health.

To learn more about the On Our Sleeves movement, click here.

