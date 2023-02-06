ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
TEXAS STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Big Techs: BIS Official Says Current Financial Regulations Not “Fit for Purpose”

A senior board member at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has asked for a coordinated regulatory response in order to limit the incursions of Big tech companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) into financial services. The senior office argued that the current rules are “not fit for purpose.”
US News and World Report

EU Lawmakers' Body Agrees on Safeguards Against Illegal Data Transfers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A key committee at the European Parliament on Thursday agreed to stringent safeguards to prevent non-EU governments from gaining illegal access to EU data, drawing criticism from a tech lobbying group. The Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee will next month seek the support of EU lawmakers...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
HackerNoon

AI and Data: Balancing Progress, Privacy, and Security

February 8th 2023 New Story by @patriciadehemricourt. The right to privacy encompasses two key elements: the right not to be observed and the right to control the flow of information when observed. With the increasing collection of data and the power of emerging technologies, individuals will be targeted and monitored by both the public and private sectors to an unprecedented degree, often without adequate anonymity or consent.
dailycoin.com

Dubai Bans Privacy Cryptocurrencies with New Regulations

Dubai aims to become a hub for virtual assets by attracting more than 500 cryptocurrency companies to its digital asset ecosystem. Dubai is committed to ensuring a transparent and secure environment for virtual asset transactions, making it an attractive destination for companies in the industry. The regulations will apply not...
gamblingnews.com

UKGC Boss Supports the Preservation of Fair Gambling Standards

The executive director held his speech during the ICE World Regulatory Briefing. Miller took the opportunity to issue a warning regarding the existence of illegal betting options while emphasizing the need to protect Britain’s regulated gambling market. “Gambling Today Is in Many Ways a Global Tech Industry”. Miller, who...
cryptopotato.com

Binance Launches New Crypto Tax Reporting Tool for Certain Users

The new tool aims to help users understand their crypto tax liabilities on their profits and losses on Binance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has launched a new tool dubbed Binance Tax to enable users to understand their crypto tax liabilities on up to 100,000 transactions. According to a...
IBM and Emkan Finance Develop Small Business Digital Lending Product

Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions

Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Cash Use and Crypto Fears Have Countries Turning to CBDCs

The way people pay for things is changing as the nature of money itself transforms. Fearing they may one day be left behind as digital, crypto and other currencies not backed by national governments continue encroaching on the use of physical, native fiat, the central banks of over 100 countries around the world have been undertaking a variety of investigative programs meant to research the technical feasibility of launching their own sovereign, virtual currencies backed by a federal banking system.
EMEA FinTechs Step up to Plug Small Business Finance Gap

In an area once dominated by banks, EMEA FinTechs are now major SMB lenders. Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, a generation of FinTech lenders are shaking up the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access finance. And if recent events are anything to go by, demand for their services has surged.
AvidXchange Offers ‘Actionable Insights’ With New AP Visibility Tool

Accounts payable automation company AvidXchange has debuted a business intelligence tool it says will bring fresh data and insights to finance teams that manual processes can’t. Announced in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 7), the tool offers “intelligent analytics, immersive dashboards and embedded data visualizations” to give customers added...
NCR’s Digital Banking Revenues Surge 5% as Spinoff Looms

With a spinoff ahead, NCR seeks to “run the store, run the restaurant and run self-directed banking.”. Those words, from CEO Michael Hayford during the company’s earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7), crystalize a strategy where hardware and software meet and there’s ample opportunity to cross-sell and upsell additional services to its clients.
