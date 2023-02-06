ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com

DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021

WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
theriver953.com

Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes

Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
WTOP

Mental health courses could be required in all Va. public schools

Republicans and Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond have not agreed on many issues during this year’s legislative session. But they did come together this week in the Senate to pass legislation calling for tailored mental health courses in all public schools. Under Senate Bill 818, each...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET

Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Proposal would allow CNAs to train in assisted living communities

Regulatory changes proposed by the Virginia Board of Nursing are aimed at removing barriers to training and improving the hiring process for certified nurse aides in the commonwealth. If approved, CNAs would be able to meet their training requirements in assisted living communities. The state nursing board is recommending amendments...
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
CBS News

Fraternity sued for $28 million over college student's hazing death

The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning in a 2021 hazing is suing the fraternity for $28 million.A police investigation found that Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes' death was caused by alcohol poisoning. Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, filed a wrongful death suit naming Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and...
Eyewitness News

Social media posts put UHart campus on alert; student banned

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning. The student was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, of Virginia. Hartford police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to...
Augusta Free Press

$4.5M in grants available to support veteran suicide prevention, addiction

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services. The Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS program of DVS, aims to enhance the understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among service members, veterans, and their families and build community support capacity to ensure the right help is available for military-connected citizens and families.
