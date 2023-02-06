Read full article on original website
In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
theriver953.com
Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes
Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
WTOP
Mental health courses could be required in all Va. public schools
Republicans and Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond have not agreed on many issues during this year’s legislative session. But they did come together this week in the Senate to pass legislation calling for tailored mental health courses in all public schools. Under Senate Bill 818, each...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Proposal would allow CNAs to train in assisted living communities
Regulatory changes proposed by the Virginia Board of Nursing are aimed at removing barriers to training and improving the hiring process for certified nurse aides in the commonwealth. If approved, CNAs would be able to meet their training requirements in assisted living communities. The state nursing board is recommending amendments...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
Virginia Democrats try to block bill banning teachers from hiding students’ transgender status from parents
The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would require schools to tell parents if a minor student expresses that they are experiencing "gender incongruence."
Bill to establish advisory board for psychedelic drug in Virginia passes State Senate
NORFOLK, Va. — The psychoactive compound found naturally in mushrooms called psilocybin, otherwise known as "magic mushroom," is once again at the center of many discussions on the General Assembly floor. The drug is known to create psychedelic effects on the brain, but researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found...
Bill requiring AEDs in public schools moving forward in Virginia
The Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring public elementary and secondary schools to obtain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — devices that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock to restore normal rhythm.
Fraternity sued for $28 million over college student's hazing death
The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning in a 2021 hazing is suing the fraternity for $28 million.A police investigation found that Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes' death was caused by alcohol poisoning. Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, filed a wrongful death suit naming Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and...
Eyewitness News
Social media posts put UHart campus on alert; student banned
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning. The student was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, of Virginia. Hartford police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to...
Augusta Free Press
$4.5M in grants available to support veteran suicide prevention, addiction
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services. The Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS program of DVS, aims to enhance the understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among service members, veterans, and their families and build community support capacity to ensure the right help is available for military-connected citizens and families.
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
Hopewell neighbors out almost $20k falling victim to bad contractors
At least three families are out nearly $20,000 after falling victim to bad contractors.
