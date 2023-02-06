Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Learn to love a healthy heart at Community Health
Rutland – You may have seen lots of red last week, red hearts, red t-shirts, red ribbons and everyone wearing something red to kick off American Heart Month. National Wear Red Day® is celebrated each year on the first Friday in February to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death for Americans. It’s the second leading cause of death among Vermonters.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont
The FBI combed the Green Mountains looking for communists, and the University of Vermont ousted a suspected faculty member. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont.
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
Candis Perrault
Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington and formerly of Charlotte Vermont lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness, and courage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candis Perrault.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
Gedeon A. LaCroix
He spent 38 months in the South Pacific first as a grunt and later as an intelligence officer and served at Bougainville, Guadalcanal, and Iwo Jima. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gedeon A. LaCroix.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
WCAX
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction
Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Nancy Gassett: H.42 oppresses citizen involvement in annual town meetings
It is disconcerting to see how the Legislature and the governor casually dismiss Vermont law and citizen involvement in their own local governments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nancy Gassett: H.42 oppresses citizen involvement in annual town meetings .
VTDigger
Student scholarships available to Better Buildings by Design – largest energy efficiency conference in Vermont
Winooski, Vermont – Deciding on a career path is hard, but Efficiency Vermont is hoping to make it a little easier for students to choose working in the green energy industry. Students can apply for a Blair Hamilton Student Scholarship to attend a full day of Better Buildings by Design Conference (BBD) this April 5th and 6th.
Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country
But for the time being, Vermont is doing a better job than any other state at providing some kind of shelter to those who are unhoused. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country.
Barton Chronicle
Complaints cause recall of tainted pot
DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
Mark David Williamson
On top of his laidback nature, Mark was a furiously hard worker who valued the 43 dynamic years of his career at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark David Williamson.
mynbc5.com
Hoax threats called into multiple schools across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Police are investigating after a series of hoax school threats were called into schools throughout Vermont on Wednesday morning. Vermont State Police said nearly two dozen schools were targeted between 8:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Calls came in to either the main line of a dispatch center, local police department or town office, according to a VSP spokesperson.
mynbc5.com
Students express concern and relief following school shooting hoax
MONTPELIER, Vt. — After more than 20 schools in Vermont received hoax threatening phone calls on Wednesday, area students shared their reactions as schools went into lockdown. Among the advice offered by the officials who spoke out at Wednesday's news conference, one of the biggest takeaways was all the...
WCAX
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State University pulling books from libraries and downsizing varsity athletics
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The Vermont State University is taking over the Vermont College System starting July 1, 2023, and they announcedsome major changes. “Announcing yesterday that we're moving forward with a digital library. It's really going to be the become the best of both worlds,” said Maurice Ouimet, vice president of admissions at Vermont State University.
