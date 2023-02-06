ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

Learn to love a healthy heart at Community Health

Rutland – You may have seen lots of red last week, red hearts, red t-shirts, red ribbons and everyone wearing something red to kick off American Heart Month. National Wear Red Day® is celebrated each year on the first Friday in February to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death for Americans. It’s the second leading cause of death among Vermonters.
VTDigger

Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
VTDigger

Candis Perrault

Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington and formerly of Charlotte Vermont lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness, and courage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candis Perrault.
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
VTDigger

Gedeon A. LaCroix

He spent 38 months in the South Pacific first as a grunt and later as an intelligence officer and served at Bougainville, Guadalcanal, and Iwo Jima. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gedeon A. LaCroix.
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
WCAX

Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
VTDigger

Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction

Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Barton Chronicle

Complaints cause recall of tainted pot

DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
VTDigger

Mark David Williamson

On top of his laidback nature, Mark was a furiously hard worker who valued the 43 dynamic years of his career at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark David Williamson.
mynbc5.com

Hoax threats called into multiple schools across Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Police are investigating after a series of hoax school threats were called into schools throughout Vermont on Wednesday morning. Vermont State Police said nearly two dozen schools were targeted between 8:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Calls came in to either the main line of a dispatch center, local police department or town office, according to a VSP spokesperson.
mynbc5.com

Students express concern and relief following school shooting hoax

MONTPELIER, Vt. — After more than 20 schools in Vermont received hoax threatening phone calls on Wednesday, area students shared their reactions as schools went into lockdown. Among the advice offered by the officials who spoke out at Wednesday's news conference, one of the biggest takeaways was all the...
WCAX

Rental assistance voucher program targets families

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com

Vermont State University pulling books from libraries and downsizing varsity athletics

RANDOLPH, Vt. — The Vermont State University is taking over the Vermont College System starting July 1, 2023, and they announcedsome major changes. “Announcing yesterday that we're moving forward with a digital library. It's really going to be the become the best of both worlds,” said Maurice Ouimet, vice president of admissions at Vermont State University.
