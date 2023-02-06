ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction

Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At least 21 schools across Vermont received threats of school shootings on Wednesday, and police say all of them were hoaxes. Just after 8 a.m., phones at police dispatch centers across Vermont lit up, reporting active shooters in schools all around the state. That included Montpelier High School, where police rushed to the scene.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

‘Unnerving’: Hoax threats of violence rattle Vermont schools

More than 20 schools across Vermont were threatened with shootings and other violence Wednesday in what police say was part of a nationwide hoax. Vermont’s Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison says the hoax is part of an international ‘swatting’ effort, which is when someone makes a prank call in an attempt to draw large numbers of police officers to a scene.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

How about the laws already on the books?

Welcome to the Legislature’s new judicial committee members. Here are some realities you should understand. First, Vermont's legal system is designed to protect the status quo. Vermont's lawmakers don't work for their constituents. Familiarize yourself with all the rabbit holes that prior legislative committees have written into the existing statutes, rules, administrative procedures and documents. Institutions of the state which allege to give advice and direction to citizens often give erroneous or conflicting "facts."
VERMONT STATE

