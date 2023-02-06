Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Gassett: H.42 oppresses citizen involvement in annual town meetings
It is disconcerting to see how the Legislature and the governor casually dismiss Vermont law and citizen involvement in their own local governments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nancy Gassett: H.42 oppresses citizen involvement in annual town meetings .
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction
Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VTDigger
Student scholarships available to Better Buildings by Design – largest energy efficiency conference in Vermont
Winooski, Vermont – Deciding on a career path is hard, but Efficiency Vermont is hoping to make it a little easier for students to choose working in the green energy industry. Students can apply for a Blair Hamilton Student Scholarship to attend a full day of Better Buildings by Design Conference (BBD) this April 5th and 6th.
Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country
But for the time being, Vermont is doing a better job than any other state at providing some kind of shelter to those who are unhoused. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country.
Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont
The FBI combed the Green Mountains looking for communists, and the University of Vermont ousted a suspected faculty member. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont.
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
WCAX
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
wamc.org
Vermont’s governor calls for a return to civility following latest school brawl
Last week a man died after a brawl during a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont. Governor Phil Scott used his weekly media briefing on Tuesday to call for a return to civility. The January 31st brawl occurred during a 7th and 8th grade basketball game in Alburgh, Vermont....
WCAX
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money
The extra benefits will cease in March, and the food stamps program will revert to pre-pandemic functioning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money.
WCAX
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At least 21 schools across Vermont received threats of school shootings on Wednesday, and police say all of them were hoaxes. Just after 8 a.m., phones at police dispatch centers across Vermont lit up, reporting active shooters in schools all around the state. That included Montpelier High School, where police rushed to the scene.
mychamplainvalley.com
‘Unnerving’: Hoax threats of violence rattle Vermont schools
More than 20 schools across Vermont were threatened with shootings and other violence Wednesday in what police say was part of a nationwide hoax. Vermont’s Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison says the hoax is part of an international ‘swatting’ effort, which is when someone makes a prank call in an attempt to draw large numbers of police officers to a scene.
WCAX
Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
Vermont surpasses 900 Covid deaths while state levels are ‘low’
The state’s monthly Covid death toll has smoothed out over the past year, but the virus is still on pace to be one of the leading causes of death in 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont surpasses 900 Covid deaths while state levels are ‘low’.
VTDigger
How about the laws already on the books?
Welcome to the Legislature’s new judicial committee members. Here are some realities you should understand. First, Vermont's legal system is designed to protect the status quo. Vermont's lawmakers don't work for their constituents. Familiarize yourself with all the rabbit holes that prior legislative committees have written into the existing statutes, rules, administrative procedures and documents. Institutions of the state which allege to give advice and direction to citizens often give erroneous or conflicting "facts."
Comments / 0