Montpelier, VT

VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Learn to love a healthy heart at Community Health

Rutland – You may have seen lots of red last week, red hearts, red t-shirts, red ribbons and everyone wearing something red to kick off American Heart Month. National Wear Red Day® is celebrated each year on the first Friday in February to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death for Americans. It’s the second leading cause of death among Vermonters.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Candis Perrault

Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington and formerly of Charlotte Vermont lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness, and courage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candis Perrault.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

John Bergeron

Jack gave his best, and then some, in everything he did. If a certain task required five of something, Jack would deliver ten for good measure. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Bergeron.
SHELBURNE, VT
VTDigger

Carol Magnuson

Carol taught ceramics and art classes for many years through the Adult Education programs at Essex and Colchester High Schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Carol Magnuson.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Mark David Williamson

On top of his laidback nature, Mark was a furiously hard worker who valued the 43 dynamic years of his career at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark David Williamson.
BURLINGTON, VT

