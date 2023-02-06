Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Historic ruling for immigrant communities in Vermont: Non-citizens granted right to participate in Montpelier electionsEdy ZooMontpelier, VT
Officials take stock of Vermont’s proficiency-based learning
The switch to proficiency-based learning began in 2014 under a new set of standards from the Vermont State Board of Education. Lawmakers have raised concerns about the system recently. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials take stock of Vermont’s proficiency-based learning.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VTDigger
Learn to love a healthy heart at Community Health
Rutland – You may have seen lots of red last week, red hearts, red t-shirts, red ribbons and everyone wearing something red to kick off American Heart Month. National Wear Red Day® is celebrated each year on the first Friday in February to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death for Americans. It’s the second leading cause of death among Vermonters.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
Candis Perrault
Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington and formerly of Charlotte Vermont lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness, and courage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candis Perrault.
John Bergeron
Jack gave his best, and then some, in everything he did. If a certain task required five of something, Jack would deliver ten for good measure. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Bergeron.
BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried
Providers say the private insurer’s decision not to participate in OneCare for 2023 is “destabilizing” to payment programs they have come to rely on. Read the story on VTDigger here: BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried.
Move-ins to begin this week at Burlington ‘pod’ community
Champlain Housing Trust plans to start moving people into the Elmwood Avenue emergency shelters on Tuesday. Officials expect the community to be at capacity — 35 residents — by the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Move-ins to begin this week at Burlington ‘pod’ community.
Dr. Ashley Miller: BlueCross BlueShield withdrawal from OneCare is devastating
It was such a relief to be able to provide the care our patients needed without worrying and devoting our time and energy to whether we would be able to keep our doors open and meet their needs in six months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Ashley Miller: BlueCross BlueShield withdrawal from OneCare is devastating .
Rutland Town looks to hotels to support stretched police force
The town is asking hotel owners involved in state housing programs to cover expenses for providing police services near their hotels. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland Town looks to hotels to support stretched police force.
Carol Magnuson
Carol taught ceramics and art classes for many years through the Adult Education programs at Essex and Colchester High Schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Carol Magnuson.
Pipes down: Record cold, thaw a nightmare for plumbing, water infrastructure
“Bitter cold doesn’t necessarily equal a pipe freeze-up,” said Bill Limoges. “It has to get in somehow, and that wind was absolutely shoving it in.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Pipes down: Record cold, thaw a nightmare for plumbing, water infrastructure.
Michael Long: State audit reveals fiscal mess in Burlington TIF
The auditor’s report enumerates “49 separate mistakes ranging from $457 to $250,000,” concluding that the city’s TIF program is “plagued by millions of dollars in financial mistakes.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Michael Long: State audit reveals fiscal mess in Burlington TIF .
Mark David Williamson
On top of his laidback nature, Mark was a furiously hard worker who valued the 43 dynamic years of his career at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark David Williamson.
Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports
The Burlington captains ended the statement declaring, “hate has no place here,” as cheers and applause erupted from the Burlington and Champlain Valley sides of the gymnasium. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports.
Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake
Exactly what is the injury to the general public when portions of that very public are allowed to engage in hunting, fishing and trapping? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake.
UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes
Pipes burst over the weekend as temperatures dropped below zero. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes.
Suspect in Burlington shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Tovi Mesick was in court on Monday to face charges of second degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man Sunday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in Burlington shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder.
Explosions, heavy smoke reported after hay truck catches fire in center of Stowe
The blaze late Tuesday morning did not result in any serious injuries, according to authorities. By the afternoon, they were still assessing whether, and how badly, any buildings were damaged. Read the story on VTDigger here: Explosions, heavy smoke reported after hay truck catches fire in center of Stowe.
