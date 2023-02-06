ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL players are starting to hate league's playoff format

NHL players do not speak out against much, but some of the league's more prominent players are starting to voice some displeasure with the league's current playoff format and how its matchups are determined. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the league has used a divisional bracket style format...
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
Enes Freedom Takes Shot At LeBron James After Lakers Star Breaks NBA Record

Not everyone in the basketball community celebrated LeBron James on Tuesday night when the Lakers star notched another crowning achievement. Congratulatory messages on social media were delivered in abundance for James, whose 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena made him the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. But there was one noteworthy post on the opposite end of the spectrum from Enes Freedom, who’s developed a knack for trying to spoil others’ moments by loudly promoting his own agenda.
NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Value Of These Two Players

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is on the clock with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. And while the C’s haven’t been linked to anything beyond a few small-name big men across the league ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline, it appears as though Boston’s front office is weighing its options before time is up.
Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration

The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kevin Durant-Suns Blockbuster Trade

The Nets started the season with two of the league’s best players on their roster, and in a span of only five days, they moved off of both of them. The tumultuous Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn ended Sunday when the organization traded the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks. In hindsight, the Irving deal signaled the beginning of the end with the Nets for Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns roughly 14 hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.
Lakers Reportedly Trade Russell Westbrook To Jazz In Three-Team Swap

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and as a result, the Russell Westbrook era in LA has officially run its course. As part of a three-team trade, which was rumored ahead of time, the Lakers on Wednesday sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz while the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Also involved in the trade were Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will both join the Timberwolves, while the Jazz acquired Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones as well.
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn

No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
Boucher predicts Islanders will make playoffs on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Horvat, veterans will propel New York down stretch, ESPN broadcaster says. Brian Boucher believes in the New York Islanders, and he's not quite sure why others don't. The retired NHL goalie and current broadcaster for ESPN and ABC joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Wednesday and predicted that the Islanders will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Boudreau returns to NHL Network as studio analyst

Former Canucks coach previously held same role from 2020-21 SECAUCUS, NJ - NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network's NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady

Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
