NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Avalanche Livid by Penguins’ Jeff Carter Hit on Cale Makar
The Pittsburgh Penguins walked away with an OTW, but it wasn't without a little controversy.
Yardbarker
NHL players are starting to hate league's playoff format
NHL players do not speak out against much, but some of the league's more prominent players are starting to voice some displeasure with the league's current playoff format and how its matchups are determined. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the league has used a divisional bracket style format...
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade
The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
Former Celtics Target Reportedly Back On Trade Block Before Deadline
Christian Wood apparently has caught the eye of the Boston Celtics in the past. And the current Dallas Mavericks big man seemingly is back on the trade block ahead of the league’s deadline Thursday. As it relates to the Celtics, Boston reportedly expressed interest in Wood before the 2020...
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns
Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
Enes Freedom Takes Shot At LeBron James After Lakers Star Breaks NBA Record
Not everyone in the basketball community celebrated LeBron James on Tuesday night when the Lakers star notched another crowning achievement. Congratulatory messages on social media were delivered in abundance for James, whose 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena made him the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. But there was one noteworthy post on the opposite end of the spectrum from Enes Freedom, who’s developed a knack for trying to spoil others’ moments by loudly promoting his own agenda.
NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Value Of These Two Players
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is on the clock with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. And while the C’s haven’t been linked to anything beyond a few small-name big men across the league ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline, it appears as though Boston’s front office is weighing its options before time is up.
Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration
The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kevin Durant-Suns Blockbuster Trade
The Nets started the season with two of the league’s best players on their roster, and in a span of only five days, they moved off of both of them. The tumultuous Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn ended Sunday when the organization traded the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks. In hindsight, the Irving deal signaled the beginning of the end with the Nets for Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns roughly 14 hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.
Lakers Reportedly Trade Russell Westbrook To Jazz In Three-Team Swap
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and as a result, the Russell Westbrook era in LA has officially run its course. As part of a three-team trade, which was rumored ahead of time, the Lakers on Wednesday sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz while the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Also involved in the trade were Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will both join the Timberwolves, while the Jazz acquired Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones as well.
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn
No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin looks back on All-Star weekend, meeting Wayne Gretzky, proving he belongs
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin had five good reasons to be named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game, but the Red Wings captain said a brotherly battle kept him from protesting the award. Matthew Tkachuk won the honor, which came with a Honda truck. Larkin said Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were arguing about the car, and where it was ultimately heading.
NHL
Boucher predicts Islanders will make playoffs on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Horvat, veterans will propel New York down stretch, ESPN broadcaster says. Brian Boucher believes in the New York Islanders, and he's not quite sure why others don't. The retired NHL goalie and current broadcaster for ESPN and ABC joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Wednesday and predicted that the Islanders will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
From Promise To Disaster: Kevin Durant Trade Caps Nets’ Big Three
That is quite the ?Big Three.? It will either serve as the best team in the Eastern Conference, and arguably the most talented offensive group in the entire league, or a complete dumpster fire. It feels as though there is no in-between. That’s what we wrote in January 2021 after...
Kyrie Irving Trying To Write Own Story, Felt ‘Disrespected’ By Nets
Kyrie Irving’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, much as it has in all of his other stops, ended in disaster this week. And as one might expect, Irving came out of the mess deflecting blame and playing the victim. The Nets on Sunday traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks,...
NHL
Boudreau returns to NHL Network as studio analyst
Former Canucks coach previously held same role from 2020-21 SECAUCUS, NJ - NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network's NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady
Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
