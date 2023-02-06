Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WECT
Wilmington, Kure Beach, Navassa to receive state grants to study alternative paths for cyclists and pedestrians
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington, Kure Beach and Navassa are three of 25 North Carolina communities that are receiving part of $2.06 million in state grants from NCDOT to determine alternative paths for cyclists and pedestrians that could be a good fit in their communities. The Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay. This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.
WECT
CFPUA to accept grant to explore merger with Wrightsville Beach water and sewer services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will accept $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the NC Department of Environmental Quality to explore merging with Wrightsville Beach’s water and sewer services. The CFPUA Authority Board plans to accept the funding at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WECT
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WECT
Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed for repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) closed for repairs to the grating at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The CFMB bridge tender tells WECT that the right lane is affected. According to the North Carolina Department of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW offering free tax assistance for certain tax payers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s tax season and UNCW is offering free tax assistance to some. The UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering the assistance as part of an Internal Revenue Service-sponsored initiative known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Taxpayers who earn less than $73,000...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
WECT
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Senator Ted Budd discusses economy, inflation during visit to Port of Wilmington. Updated: 6 hours ago.
whqr.org
Pender County to move forward with hurricane buyout program
After Hurricane Florence in 2018, homeowners could apply to the FEMA hazard mitigation grant program to have their properties either elevated, or demolished and returned to a natural, undeveloped state. In return for the latter, they would receive money for their home at pre-storm market value. Eighty-one properties were approved...
The State Port Pilot
211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway
A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a...
WECT
‘Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed,’ Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland had tripled in size over the last 20 years. Council has annexed more than eight square miles into town limits since the beginning of 2020 through 51 voluntary annexations. Town Manager David Hollis expects the rapid rate of growth to continue. “You...
WECT
NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education. “We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent...
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
abccolumbia.com
SCDNR provides update on missing hunter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
