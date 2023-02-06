ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wiltfong Whiparound: Auburn, Colorado and South Carolina grab recruiting momentum, Irish land a top target too

By Steve Wiltfong
247Sports
 2 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total

After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
The Comeback

Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are currently on trial having been accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman while they attended Ohio State University and played for the football team. On Wednesday, Riep and another former player testified that Buckeyes football players were told to record or get evidence of consent from any sexual partner in Read more... The post Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State

Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
prosportsextra.com

Former NFL QB Reached Out To Notre Dame About Coaching Position

Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the Offensive Coordinator position last week. He and Head Coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job, as per Grace Remington 247 sports. Notre Dame’s previous Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees recently...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

