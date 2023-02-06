ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads

The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
CBS San Francisco

Meta buying maker of VR fitness app Supernatural after favorable court ruling

MENLO PARK -- A federal judge has sided with Facebook parent Meta and cleared the way for the company to buy virtual reality startup Within Unlimited, the maker of the popular fitness app Supernatural. Federal antitrust regulators had sought to block the acquisition on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. But U.S. District Judge Edward Davila denied the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction against the deal. The judge's ruling said the agency did not provide sufficient evidence to prove its case. Meta said it will now proceed with its acquisition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yobonews

FTC Refuses To Appeal Defeat In Antitrust Battle With Meta

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has decided not to challenge the court's ruling that rejected its request to block Facebook and parent company Meta from acquiring the virtual reality fitness company Within. The regulator's decision is seen as a victory for Meta and has raised concerns about the agency's ability to win similar antitrust cases against big tech companies.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.

Comments / 0

Community Policy