CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Best events, parties if you're in Arizona ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is nearly here. As fans arrive in Arizona for the big game, the scene is becoming more electric by the minute. Cities awarded the Super Bowl take months of preparation and scheduling to transform the city, preparing for an...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life
On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time
Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
The Best Super Bowl Commercial Ever Was Made in Minnesota
Super Bowl LVII (that's 57 if you don't speak Roman Numerals) is set for Sunday in Arizona and will likely feature several new commercials. None of them, though, will be as good as this one, which was produced right here in Minnesota. After sitting the past few years out, some...
Local bakery tossed the opportunity of a lifetime by NFL
Gladys and her husband David opened up the gluten-free bakery in north Phoenix off Cave Creek Road and Rose Garden Lane in 2021.
Watch: Lawrence Taylor Ranks One Quarterback Ahead Of Tom Brady On His All-Time List
With Tom Brady having announced his retirement last week — "for good" this time, he said — there has been plenty of discussion about where he fits among the all-time canon of NFL players. Most seem to view Brady as the greatest to ever play the game. His numbers certainly back that up, with seven ...
How Much Does the Average Super Bowl Party Cost?
Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12, is right around the corner, and if you're one of the 103.5 million people planning to throw a party,...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady ‘the greatest’ on the quarterback’s podcast
TAMPA — The debate may rage on. Who was more responsible for the Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins? Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?. Their separation after 20 seasons wasn’t without some icy moments, but Brady appeared to thaw in the sunshine of Tampa Bay. During a star-studded...
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
SKOL! Are Minnesota Football Fans Considered Some Of The Best…or Worst?!
I've been to a few Vikings football games in the past few years; and I'd have to say that I feel we have, for the most part; pretty good fan etiquette. There are definitely those that cross the line, but for the most part, we can sit in the same section with our enemies and only one or two drunks will shout out unrecognizable words about how great the Vikings are and about how terrible their team is. WalletHub shared their findings.
2023 Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are Crazy Expensive — How Much Were Tickets to the First Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVII is nearly here and the event is expected to draw in roughly 63,400 attendees (that’s how many seats the State Farm Stadium holds) and 192.9 million viewers, according to the National Retail Federation. Although many Super Bowl party hosts (and fans) would likely prefer to watch the game live, the price of Super Bowl tickets is out of many people’s reach.
SignalsAZ
Field of Work: State Farm Stadium Undergoes Final Preparations for Super Bowl Sunday
From fresh green grass to brand new turf, playing surfaces have been at the forefront of NFL headlines this season, and with all eyes on the biggest game of the year, State Farm Stadium workers have the task of making the field pleasing to viewers while also keeping the players safe.
A guide for Super Bowl betting and the wild world of prop bets, from TD totals to the Gatorade shower
You want to bet on the Super Bowl. Of course you want to bet on the Super Bowl. The amount of betting on this year’s Super Bowl is estimated to reach $16 billion this year with a record 50.4 million Americans planning to wager, per the Associated Press. That’s mostly a result of legalized gambling in many states, though the estimate includes people who will bet with an illegal bookie or do so casually with a friend. Because sports betting is legal in New York and New Jersey, gambling is now easy for local fans. You’ve seen all the ads, and surely,...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Prank He Played on Tom Brady
In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Rob Gronkowski gave insight into his relationship with Tom Brady with a story about how he pranked him.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: A look back at a Vegas sportsbook during the Big Game
If you love betting on the Super Bowl, you’ll love this. Two years ago, FOX Sports was invited behind the counter of the Westgate SuperBook for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to observe the chaos in a room full of Las Vegas bookmakers. Wagers were decided almost every two minutes, live betting lines swung on every big play and commentary flew from all directions.
WGMD Radio
Tom Brady on his decision to retire from football: ‘It’s certainly the right time’
After his recent announcement to retire from football, Tom Brady said he planned to jump into the broadcasting booth in 2024. During an appearance on “The Herd” earlier this week, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said he does not have any solid plans between now and next year.
