96.5 The Walleye

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life

On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
RadarOnline

'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time

Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
Hot 104.7

SKOL! Are Minnesota Football Fans Considered Some Of The Best…or Worst?!

I've been to a few Vikings football games in the past few years; and I'd have to say that I feel we have, for the most part; pretty good fan etiquette. There are definitely those that cross the line, but for the most part, we can sit in the same section with our enemies and only one or two drunks will shout out unrecognizable words about how great the Vikings are and about how terrible their team is. WalletHub shared their findings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MarketRealist

2023 Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are Crazy Expensive — How Much Were Tickets to the First Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is nearly here and the event is expected to draw in roughly 63,400 attendees (that’s how many seats the State Farm Stadium holds) and 192.9 million viewers, according to the National Retail Federation. Although many Super Bowl party hosts (and fans) would likely prefer to watch the game live, the price of Super Bowl tickets is out of many people’s reach.
New York Post

A guide for Super Bowl betting and the wild world of prop bets, from TD totals to the Gatorade shower

You want to bet on the Super Bowl. Of course you want to bet on the Super Bowl. The amount of betting on this year’s Super Bowl is estimated to reach $16 billion this year with a record 50.4 million Americans planning to wager, per the Associated Press. That’s mostly a result of legalized gambling in many states, though the estimate includes people who will bet with an illegal bookie or do so casually with a friend. Because sports betting is legal in New York and New Jersey, gambling is now easy for local fans. You’ve seen all the ads, and surely,...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: A look back at a Vegas sportsbook during the Big Game

If you love betting on the Super Bowl, you’ll love this. Two years ago, FOX Sports was invited behind the counter of the Westgate SuperBook for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to observe the chaos in a room full of Las Vegas bookmakers. Wagers were decided almost every two minutes, live betting lines swung on every big play and commentary flew from all directions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

