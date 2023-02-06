ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of Prestigious Private School Found Dead Alongside Husband, 7-Year-Old Daughter

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
The head teacher of a prestigious private school in England was found dead with her husband and young child early Sunday morning, British authorities said. The trio—Emma Pattison, 45, husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie, 7—were found just after 1 a.m. in their home on the grounds of Epsom College. Officers with the Surrey Police said they did not believe there had been “any third-party involvement” in the matter. A spokesperson for the constabulary said that a “thorough investigation” would be conducted. A source close to the matter told The Telegraph on Monday that a member of staff had summoned emergency services after they heard gunshots. Pattison had begun working as Epsom’s head in September, telling the hosts of a student-run podcast that the move “had been a “really big change for my family.” Dr. Alastair Wells, the chair of Epsom’s board of governors, said the news had left the community in “utter shock and disbelief.”

BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Elite School Head and 7-Year-Old Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report

Police believe the head teacher of an elite private school in England was shot dead by her husband, who then murdered their 7-year-old daughter and used the gun to kill himself, according to a report.The bodies of Emma Pattison, her husband, George, and daughter, Lettie, were found in their family home on the grounds of Epsom College in southern England on Sunday. Police now think George is responsible for the deaths, the BBC reports.Late on Saturday evening, Emma Pattison reportedly made a distressed call to a family member. But the 45-year-old head teacher, her 39-year-old husband, and her daughter were...
