Head of Prestigious Private School Found Dead Alongside Husband, 7-Year-Old Daughter

The head teacher of a prestigious private school in England was found dead with her husband and young child early Sunday morning, British authorities said. The trio—Emma Pattison, 45, husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie, 7—were found just after 1 a.m. in their home on the grounds of Epsom College. Officers with the Surrey Police said they did not believe there had been “any third-party involvement” in the matter. A spokesperson for the constabulary said that a “thorough investigation” would be conducted. A source close to the matter told The Telegraph on Monday that a member of staff had summoned emergency services after they heard gunshots. Pattison had begun working as Epsom’s head in September, telling the hosts of a student-run podcast that the move “had been a “really big change for my family.” Dr. Alastair Wells, the chair of Epsom’s board of governors, said the news had left the community in “utter shock and disbelief.”

Read it at BBC