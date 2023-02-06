Read full article on original website
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy. Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
'Dateline' NBC explores the brutal murder that shocked North Dakota in an All-New 2-hour special, 'Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?'
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works
BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
7 Quirky Facts About North Dakota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Hey, so, heads up: if you ever find yourself involved in a completely bizarre situation in which you must immediately answer questions about North Dakota or face some kind of dire punishment, it’s cool – we got you. In this totally realistic, not-at-all-unlikely-to-happen made-up scenario, you might be asked to fire off seven fun facts about North Dakota that don’t sound real, but they are. Again – don’t worry. We got you. If these aren’t some truly fun facts, well, we don’t know what counts then:
Most popular girl names in the '00s in North Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
North Dakota In The 10 Most Welcoming Regions On Earth???
Booking.com reviewed over 240 million verified customer reviews to compile their top 10 list.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
You Won’t Believe What Word North Dakota Misspells The Most
Spelling is not everyone's cup of tea. Writing is not for everyone either. When Townsquare Media took over, they now require us to write content daily. I am a decent speller, but not the best writer. Grammarly, Google, and smarter people in the office have made things way easier for...
The Top-Selling Item North Dakotans Are Buying On Amazon Is…Odd
A lot of us use and depend on Amazon for our shopping; have you ever wondered what North Dakotans are buying from the marketplace the most?. Maybe you haven't, and that's fair. In any case, I have, and I'm prepared to share this information with you. I found a study...
North Dakota lawmakers push for ‘womens bill of rights’
Lawmakers supporting the resolution say the separation protects the sexes in places like bathrooms and locker rooms.
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
To People From Out Of State -What's Your Impressions Of ND?
Some People Still Feel The Movie "Fargo" Made North Dakotans Look Stupid
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold Releases A Sassy New Single
(LISTEN-WATCH) Kendra & Krista's new single is all about a hard night of drinking.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
