ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

Boat Ownership In America: Where Does North Dakota Rank?

I don't know about you, but all of these 30s and 40-degree temperatures have me thinking about spring fishing. Yep, spring fever means the maiden voyage on the Missouri River and chasing those tasty walleyes. For me anyway. Let's face it. We love our boats and pontoons in Bismarck Mandan....
IOWA STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy. Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Edy Zoo

North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
OnlyInYourState

7 Quirky Facts About North Dakota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Hey, so, heads up: if you ever find yourself involved in a completely bizarre situation in which you must immediately answer questions about North Dakota or face some kind of dire punishment, it’s cool – we got you. In this totally realistic, not-at-all-unlikely-to-happen made-up scenario, you might be asked to fire off seven fun facts about North Dakota that don’t sound real, but they are. Again – don’t worry. We got you. If these aren’t some truly fun facts, well, we don’t know what counts then:
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
MANDAN, ND
keyzradio.com

You Won’t Believe What Word North Dakota Misspells The Most

Spelling is not everyone's cup of tea. Writing is not for everyone either. When Townsquare Media took over, they now require us to write content daily. I am a decent speller, but not the best writer. Grammarly, Google, and smarter people in the office have made things way easier for...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy