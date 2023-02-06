ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Dermatologists Swear By These 14 Winter Skincare Products That Will Soothe & Nourish Your Parched Skin

By Emily Shiffer and Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sh03C_0kePvyTv00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter weather brings cold, super dry air, which can unfortunately wreak havoc on your skin. Whether you’re dealing with flaky skin on your face, cracked heels , or ashy legs, it’s such a battle to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Not only that, ordinary habits like raising the temperature in your shower or house can potentially damage your skin’s barrier as well. If you’re struggling with winter skin problems, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. We asked three dermatologists about what you need to do for your skin when temperatures drop. Trust us, their winter skincare tips are ones you’ll definitely want to follow.

As dermatologist Dr. Ramya Garlapati tells SheKnows, the lack of humidity in the air can really dry out your skin during this time of the year. Therefore, moisturizing is key.

“I would also limit exfoliating,” she says. “In the summer months you have more oil production, so you’re able to exfoliate a little bit more because your skin barrier isn’t compromised. But I would limit that during the winter time. Focus more on letting the skin stay hydrated and moisturized.”

In addition to Garlapati, dermatologists Dr. Rajani Katta and Dr. Michael Kassardjian also spoke to SheKnows and shared their best winter skincare tips. Not only that, they also shared the products they swear by this season, from vitamin c serums and healing ointments to moisture-rich creams . So here are 14 winter skin care products that dermatologists recommend for this season, especially for those with severely dry skin.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Use a Foot Mask

Dermatologists suggest adding a foot mask to your winter skincare routine, like this repairing foot mask from Aveeno. “This is a deeply moisturizing foot mask with moisturizing ingredients such as glycerin and dimethicone to help combat those dry, cracked heels that are even more of a problem in the winter,” Dr. Rajani Katta, a board-certified dermatologist and author of Glow: The Dermatologist’s Guide to a Whole Foods Younger Skin Diet , tells SheKnows.

Aveeno Repairing CICA Foot Mask $34.99 Buy now

Use Vitamin C for Anti-Aging Benefits

Skinceuticals C E FERULIC® WITH 15% L-ASCORBIC ACID $182 Buy now

Vitamin C is beneficial in so many ways. According to Dr. Ramya Garlapati, a board-certified dermatologist, Vitamin C serums help to brighten skin, improve texture, and tackle hyperpigmentation. She adds that it also protects from environmental damage like the sun, which makes it great for those looking for anti-aging products.

Unlike retinol, which is seen by many as the ultimate anti-aging ingredient, Vitamin C can be used year-round. As Dr. Michael Kassardjian, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Los Angeles, tells SheKnows, he usually takes a break from retinol because he has sensitive skin and retinol tends to dry his skin out during this time of year.

“However, vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps to ward off free-radical damage, helps with fine lines and wrinkles, skin firmness and texture and overall brightening effect,” Kassardjian says. “Vitamin C is a great product to use year-round.” He recommends adding the SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic serum to your routine, which also happens to be a fave of many celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Brooke Shields and Hailey Bieber.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, Truskin’s Vitamin C Serum is an Amazon best-seller that’s less than $30.

Moisturizing at night aids your skin in replenishing all of the water loss that occurred during the day. Both Katta and Garlapati recommend CeraVe Healing Ointment for that exact purpose.

“This product contains dimethicone, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help lock moisture into your skin, especially if applied to damp skin,” says Katta. “I frequently use this thick moisturizing ointment at bedtime, especially on my lower legs. When you turn the heat on in the home, it tends to suck moisture out of the air and out of your skin, and one of the first places you’re likely to notice that is your lower legs.”

According to Garlapati, Cerave healing ointment is just as good as old vaseline. “They are very versatile and non-comedogenic,” she says. “Even if you think that you have oil or acne-prone skin, as long as you put a thin layer on your face, it won’t clog your pores or cause you to break out.”

CeraVe Healing Ointment $10.49, originally $11.49 Buy now

Relieve Itchy Dry Spot s With Colloidal Oatmeal

“This product is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, and that can help with itch relief in these dry winter months while also helping to moisturize and strengthen the natural skin barrier,” says Kassardjian. “It also contains ceramide, a natural fat that can help hydrate your skin. In addition, it is fragrance-free [and] hypoallergenic, and because of the colloidal oatmeal, it is very soothing, especially helpful to hydrate your body during the winter months.”

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Nighttime Itch Relief Balm $16.73, originally $19.67 Buy now

Hydrate your Hands

“Hand washing is a must with winter colds and viruses going around, but the combination of cold temperatures, wind and hand washing can really dry out your hands,” says Katta. “This is a heavy hand cream that locks in moisture (apply while your skin is slightly damp), and a little goes a long way.”

Kassardjian adds, “This product is well-liked by dermatologists for hydrating the hands. It is rich in glycerin, which is also a humectant, which can help soothe, calm and hydrate the skin.”

Buy: Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream $9.85+

Lock In Moisture Post-Shower

One of the best times to lock in moisture is after showering (especially at night) when the skin is still slightly damp. Theraplex is formulated to deeply penetrate cracked, dry skin while also providing long-lasting hydration. It’s a hypoallergenic, truly fragrance-free, and very thick moisturizer. Katta says she uses this several times a week on her hands, arms and legs after the shower to help seal moisture into the skin.

Buy: Theraplex Emollient $27.61

Use Fragrance-Free Products For Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive or dry skin, dermatologists advise going for products that are fragrance-free and formulated with gentler ingredients.

“This product spreads easily and feels lighter and is an ultra-rich lipid-replenishing balm. It helps to really hydrate the skin and rebalance it to help with irritation and itching,” says Katta. “In general, this brand has various moisturizers that have a minimal amount of ingredients and are fragrance-free, gentle and non-comedogenic and help to fortify the skin barrier.”

Dr. Garlapati shares that even if you can tolerate it, a fragranced product will still make your skin more sensitive than before.

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream $34 Buy now

Use an SPF Lip Balm

Another tip is to always use an SPF lip balm. It will hydrate, protect against the sun, and prevent signs of aging.

“With sensitive skin, I always avoid lip balms that contain added flavorings,” says Katta. “This option is a truly hypoallergenic lip balm that has the added bonus of providing mineral sunblock protection. It’s a popular choice for my patients when they’re skiing.”

Katta suggested the Vanicream Lip Protectant, but it’s currently sold out. Opt for Aquaphor’s Lip Protector with SPF 30 that’s just as good for only $4.

Buy: Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm with Sunscreen $4.39

Wash Your Face With A Gentle, Hydrating Cleanser

Instead of simply washing away the dirt and impurities, opt for a facial cleanser that will also add moisture to your skin. Both Katta and Kassardjian had this one on their favorites list.

“This is one of my favorite gentle skin cleansers because it is truly fragrance-free and free of major allergens,” says Katta. “It’s also very gentle and ideal for dry, sensitive skin.”

Kassardjian adds, “This product contains hyaluronic acid, which has an incredible ability to retain water and moisturize the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring humectant in the skin. A single gram of HA can hold up to six liters of water. Unfortunately, as we age, we lose hyaluronic acid, which leads to skin becoming drier, exacerbating the appearance of wrinkles. Therefore, adding an HA serum will help to moisturize your skin and reduce the signs of aging. It is gentle, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic and goes on smoothly. This product also absorbs quickly to lock in moisture.”

Stock up for the winter with a three-pack cleansing lotion for just under $31.

R eapply Moisturizer Constantly Throughout the Day

A nourishing, relief cream is great for when your skin becomes sensitive and irritable in the winter. Even though you may not have eczema, this cream is still great for soothing your skin.

It may mention the condition in the name, but this cream isn’t just for eczema.

“I like this moisturizer for daytime use during the winter and often reapply it several times during the day on my hands. It’s thick but not too greasy, which makes it ideal for daytime use,” says Katta.

Take Care of Dry & Irritated Skin Anywhere With An All-Purpose Ointment

Aquaphor is a workhorse for so many different parts of our skin, especially in the winter months, Kassardjian notes. Whereas Garlapati adds that she’s absolutely obsessed with this healing ointment for every dry spot.

“Aquaphor is a mix of petroleum jelly, mineral oil, glycerin and lanolin, making it an occlusive product that helps seal in moisture and helps hydrate and protect the skin,” he explains. “It works great as a lip balm to help heal dry and chapped lips and can also help to hydrate the skin around the nails and cuticles, soothing the skin and aiding in the healing process for this sensitive area. Additionally, it can help heal cracks and fissures in the heels and soles of the feet.”

“The Aquaphor Ointment, I am obsessed with that. It’s an all-purpose product. When I get little dry spots, I slug it on those areas. I use it on my lips, I’ll put that on my cuticles . It’s great even for your cracked heels,” said Garlpati.

Buy: Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $15.97, originally $17.29

Buy A Humidifier

Though you may not think of a humidifier as a skin care product, Kassardjian thinks they help. And Garlapati agrees that it helps to maintain your skin’s barrier because the lack of humidity in the air in the winter will dry out your skin.

“During the winter, the humidity drops, leading to dry skin that can itch, flake, crack and even bleed,” he says. “In addition to moisturizing, try using a humidifier in your bedroom to help add moisture to the air to help soothe your dried, itchy and cracked skin.”

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity

Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
AOL Corp

'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only

It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
WJBF.com

Best moisturizing body wash

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
shefinds

The One Type Of Lipstick You Should Avoid At All Costs This Winter–It Causes Chapped Lips!

When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Popculture

This is Martha Stewart's Skincare Secret -- and It's More Affordable Than You Think

Martha Stewart is known for her kitchen and home decorating skills but also for her flawless beauty and youthful appearance at 81 years old. How does her skin look so good? She claims to have never had a facelift and credits a good diet, exercise and excellent skincare, including Mario Badescu facials. She has been loyal to the salon for forty years now, and her skin is a testament to their products. The Mario Badescu salon operates out of New York City, but you don't have to travel or spend a fortune to experience the beauty treatment. You can buy Mario Badescu skincare products online -- and you might be shocked by how affordable they are.
SheKnows

SheKnows

98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy