Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Police: Van Buren shooting stemmed from argument between 4 men

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m. Slayton confirmed the suspect and three others...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Van Buren police: 4 hurt in shooting, including suspected shooter

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Megan Slayton, a police department spokesperson. Cpl. Slayton said the shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:13 pm. She said 4 victims were taken to the hospital with...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Fort Smith explosives expert captured; in custody in TX

A Fort Smith man who’s house was raided Jan. 31 has been arrested without incident in Austin, Tx.According to FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan, 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. The investigation remains ongoing, therefore additional details were not released.
FORT SMITH, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 2/1

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Brett Marshall Barnes of Huntington was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on February 1 at 2:31 p.m. Barnes was charged with parole violation, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. Andra Jade McClanahan of Booneville was booked...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KYTV

FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing

A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County

WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

