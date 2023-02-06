Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Police: Van Buren shooting stemmed from argument between 4 men
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m. Slayton confirmed the suspect and three others...
KHBS
Van Buren police: 4 hurt in shooting, including suspected shooter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Megan Slayton, a police department spokesperson. Cpl. Slayton said the shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:13 pm. She said 4 victims were taken to the hospital with...
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
KTLO
Fort Smith explosives expert captured; in custody in TX
A Fort Smith man who’s house was raided Jan. 31 has been arrested without incident in Austin, Tx.According to FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan, 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. The investigation remains ongoing, therefore additional details were not released.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 2/1
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Brett Marshall Barnes of Huntington was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on February 1 at 2:31 p.m. Barnes was charged with parole violation, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. Andra Jade McClanahan of Booneville was booked...
KYTV
FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer
FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
KHBS
Fort Smith police arrest teenager with gun in backpack outside Future School
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a teenager who had a gun in his backpack outside a high school, according to Aric Mitchell, police department spokesperson. Staff at Future School of Fort Smith got an anonymous tip Monday morning about a student who may have a weapon, according to a statement sent by the school.
NWA courthouse stabbing suspect seeks reduced bail
A Lincoln County man charged with attempted capital murder is seeking to have his bail reduced before trial.
2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing
A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
New men's addiction recovery facility opens in Johnson County
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A new residential facility for men in addiction recovery is now open in Johnson County. Next Step Recovery Housing opened a new residential facility in Clarksville that will serve 30 men in early recovery. This is in addition to the group's existing 10-bed facility. Joseph Cruz...
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
Webbers Falls students overdose on unknown substance
Two Webbers Falls students overdosed on an unknown substance on Tuesday.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
myfoxzone.com
Multiple explosive devices found at Arkansas home of man with Houston ties, FBI says
HOUSTON — A man who used to work at a Houston company is wanted by the FBI. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted after federal investigators said they searched his Fort Smith, Arkansas, home last month and found multiple explosive devices. Mehta is facing an unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device charge, the FBI said.
Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County
WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
5NEWS
