How Michigan basketball transfers are playing elsewhere this season

Michigan Wolverines basketball has had success with transfers in over the last few several years, and also lost some talented players to the transfer portal, which is customary in today’s college basketball landscape. Here’s a look at how former Michigan players are performing elsewhere this season, breaking down Cole...
Top College Basketball Picks and Predictions Today (How to bet Tuesday’s slate)

Tuesday has a loaded college basketball slate with a handful of games on national television featuring ranked on ranked teams. The headliner is Marquette vs. UConn as the Golden Eagles look to surpass a road test in Big East play and continue to stake their claim as the top team in the conference. I have a play in this one as well as a handful of NCAA Tournament-centric matchups that will help sort out the eventual Selection Sunday bracket.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Marquette at UConn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Marquette at UConn prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7. Record: Marquette (19-5), UConn (18-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness

The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Michigan

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s road game at Michigan tonight at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor…. Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9) at Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5) Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 – 5:30 p.m. CT. Crisler Center (13,751) TV: Big Ten Network. Radio: Huskers...
