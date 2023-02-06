Read full article on original website
Ray Chatman
2d ago
Some people think they can play with your intelligence WAIT AND SEE WHO ACTUALLY STOLE THAT MONEY 💰 HUH troy. All of these politicians are Crooks STEALING FROM YOUR OWN CAMPAIGN. DEMONS TO WALK AMONGST US
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFAA
FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Houston ties
HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
Families of Harris County Jail victims push Texas agency for answers
Families and loved ones pressed Texas' jail standards agency during a Wednesday meeting in Austin.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
AUSTIN, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November. Some voting centers didn't have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in. “How many people went to go vote that...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
defendernetwork.com
TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
Goats seized by police after wandering into Harris County Target store
The pair of lost goats were removed by local police after moseying into the retailer.
Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for new election in Harris Co., alleging some voting places didn't have paper
Dan Patrick is alleging some voting centers didn't have enough ballot paper, amongst other issues. A spokesperson for the secretary of state's office said only a court order could force a redo of elections.
Seabrook police chief accused of assaulting teen over lost gym bag
The missing bag was later found inside of the gym, report says.
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
Former Harris County Jail officer charged in 2021 detainee death
The former officer was charged nearly two years Jaquaree Simmons' death inside Harris County Jail.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland woman fears for fiancé's health, claims Harris County Jail giving him wrong medication
PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland woman claims her fiancé is not getting the proper medication he needs in the Harris County Jail to treat his high blood pressure and prevent him from going into cardiac arrest. Wilma Poole’s fiancé was booked into the Harris County Jail on Feb....
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
mocomotive.com
Magnolia woman indicted in pit bull attack
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted on Tuesday the owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman last June. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony attack by a dog causing serious bodily injury. Leach was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held on a $5,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
