Denver, CO

Sean Payton Announces Decision On Russell Wilson's Personal Coaches

By Lauren Merola
 3 days ago

Sean Payton was introduced as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos on Monday, and he's already established some rule changes from last season.

One of which is that quarterback Russell Wilson will no longer be allowed to have his personal coach Jake Heaps in the building.

"That's foreign to me," Payton said. "That's not going to take place here. I mean, I'm unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that'll be it."

Heaps, 31, played for BYU before transferring twice in two seasons to Kansas and Miami.

He finished his collegiate career throwing for 5,233 yards, 32 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound signal-caller went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft but was signed by the New York Jets. He joined the Seattle Seahawks the next season, where him and Wilson became teammates.

In the summer of 2021, Heaps became Wilson’s full-time personal quarterback coach in Denver. With Payton at the helm, Heaps' job security is in peril as Payton has no plans to allow a non-credentialed member of the Broncos staff anywhere in the building.

Still, less than an hour after Payton's response to Wilson's personal coach was posted on Twitter, Wilson stated that he was "excited to get to work" and "fired up" about his new, Broncos-authorized coach.

Michael Feucht
2d ago

Wilson is excited right now, but when he can't have his personal coach and passifier he will cry and snivel

Jay Wells
2d ago

Wilson needs to become one of the guys. In sports you are a team. If wilson wants to be an individual play golf

ET phone home
2d ago

Dag. no wonder he played horrible. he had his own yes man personal coach. a recipe for disaster.

