Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt at WWE Raw XXX
The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a "passing of the torch" moment during Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary special last month, concluding with a moment where "The Deadman" whispered something to Wyatt before leaving the ring. Wyatt was asked about the interaction during Royal Rumble weekend but consistently declined to reveal what was said. The ...
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Star Knew About Pat McAfee’s Royal Rumble Surprise Appearance
Pat McAfee’s resurgence back to WWE at last week’s Royal Rumble event was a treat for the audience in attendance at the Alamodome. The dynamic former WWE commentator joined the booth alongside Corey Graves and his former broadcast partner Michael Cole, who had no idea about McAfee’s return along with everybody else. However, it appears that one top star found about Pat returning that night.
ringsidenews.com
Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport
Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Feb. 8 Episode of AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night, closed out with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. While all signs pointed to Billy Gunn betraying The Acclaimed to realign with his sons, he actually stopped the pair ...
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Famous Gimmick Match For WrestleMania 39
WWE has a lot of moving pieces at all times, and external factors can sometimes get in the way. The company’s plan for a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble didn’t come to pass, and they booked a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight instead. That unforgiving structure could return soon enough, because the company still has a WrestleMania card to announce.
ringsidenews.com
Jake Hager Reveals Biggest Banned Word Backstage In WWE
Jake Hager made his name in the world of professional wrestling through his amazing in-ring ability and accomplished amateur wrestling background. He has been a part of major promotions including the global juggernaut, WWE. The former Jack Swagger recently revealed some interesting information regarding the backstage environment of WWE and a particular word they were not allowed to use.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
ringsidenews.com
Leaked Internal List Reveals WWE SmackDown Roster Depth Chart
WWE has gone through numerous changes over the past year or so, ever since Vince McMahon had stepped down as Chairman of the company. While his retirement did not last all that long, the effects it had during his absence are still felt even now. In fact, this relates to WWE’s internal list of Superstars and their characters as well. It seems a leaked internal list has given a good look at whom WWE perceives as their top babyfaces and heels on Friday Night Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Bray Wyatt After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
The return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had elicited widespread excitement among fans, owing to his intense feud with LA Knight. With his enigmatic and unpredictable personality, Bray Wyatt consistently captivates audiences, keeping them on the brink of excitement. While he was not there on Smackdown this week, it seems Wyatt did end up competing after the cameras stopped rolling.
webisjericho.com
Potential Spoiler On SmackDown Return Tonight
Ronda Rousey last wrestled for WWE on the December 30th episode of SmackDown when she initially retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship over Raquel Rodriguez. However, after the match, Rousey was challenged to an impromptu title match by a returning Charlotte Flair. This would see Flair win in less than a minute, ending Rousey’s third run as a women’s champion in 83 days and seeing her disappear from WWE television. However, with WrestleMania approaching, it’s been expected her return is imminent, and now according to PWInsider.com, she is in Connecticut, potentially for tonight’s SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Returns To Defend Tag titles During WWE SmackDown
Jey Usos walked out on The Bloodline in the wake of Sami Zayn’s betrayal of the faction at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Tonight, the one-half of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions finally showed up after weeks of absence. The ongoing edition of WWE SmackDown featured a tag...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Books Texas Tornado Tag Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
Bryan Danielson RUSH in a brutal and barbaric match this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Next week, the American Dragon’s Blackpool Combat Club team members will take on RUSH and Perro Peligroso. AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will square off against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH and Perro...
Comments / 0