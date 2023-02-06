Haas Hall student hosts drive for students with food allergies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit created by a Haas Hall student to bring awareness and education to local food allergies is hosting an allergy-friendly food drive for children with food allergies throughout February.

According to a press release from the organization, the drive will run from Feb. 6 to March 1, and all proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

The release says donations can be made at the Fayetteville Public Library Preschool Desk.

The organization says items needed include gluten-free goods like pasta, flour, bread and oatmeal; shelf-stable dairy-free milk; canned goods like brown and white rice; nut-free snacks and any other goods without a single or multiple top nine allergens like egg, milk, tree nut, peanut, shellfish, soybean, sesame, wheat and fish.

K12Allergies was created by Hemali Gauri during the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, according to the release.

The organization’s website has past experiences from parents, tips and resources which are searchable through allergen, reaction, or treatment.

