ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Haas Hall student hosts drive for students with food allergies

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwBYo_0kePuApA00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit created by a Haas Hall student to bring awareness and education to local food allergies is hosting an allergy-friendly food drive for children with food allergies throughout February.

According to a press release from the organization, the drive will run from Feb. 6 to March 1, and all proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

The release says donations can be made at the Fayetteville Public Library Preschool Desk.

Fayetteville invests in workforce development programs

The organization says items needed include gluten-free goods like pasta, flour, bread and oatmeal; shelf-stable dairy-free milk; canned goods like brown and white rice; nut-free snacks and any other goods without a single or multiple top nine allergens like egg, milk, tree nut, peanut, shellfish, soybean, sesame, wheat and fish.

K12Allergies was created by Hemali Gauri during the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, according to the release.

The organization’s website has past experiences from parents, tips and resources which are searchable through allergen, reaction, or treatment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuaf.com

Historic School Expected to Close in a Benton County Community

Garfield Elementary is the longest continually operating elementary school in Arkansas, and the 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to be its final year. The Rogers Board of Education voted to close the school because of costs and enrollment numbers. Garfield is about 20 minutes northeast of Rogers which is expanding. Studies from Arkansas’ previous round of school consolidation show losing a school in a small town can decrease the population and property values.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost Fest. Fort Smith Polar Plunge. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. UPDATE: Intruder...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Doing Good: Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA is finding perfect matches

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children are finding life-long friendships and mentors in Northwest Arkansas thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWA. As Atticus Sorrells scales a wall at Climb Bentonville, his big brother Travis McCloskey keeps a close eye. “Just be able to have fun and tell jokes,” Sorrells said about having fun with […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy