Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WTVCFOX
Parent at one Marion County School concerned about bullying, death threats
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A concerned mother from Marion County says her daughter is facing death threats and bullying from another student at her school. And despite steps school officials say they've taken, she feels they aren't doing enough. This is not the first time a parent has come...
WTVCFOX
'Completely unacceptable:' What we don't know about rape kits from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An ongoing rape kit backlog due to TBI staffing issues means thousands of possible answers to sexual crimes remain unprocessed in Chattanooga. It's a problem across the state but we asked the Chattanooga Police Department how many rape kits they have outstanding with TBI. In a...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police chief says de-escalation, communication part of policy improvements
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the heels of the brutal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, the Chattanooga Police Department says they are reviewing their policies. At a town hall discussion Monday Chief Celeste Murphy says that includes improving de-escalation tactics and internal communications. Just last week Murphy said that...
WTVCFOX
11-year-old boy charged with sharing marijuana edibles at Lakeview Middle School
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 6th grader at Lakeview Middle School in Catoosa County faces charges after deputies say he offered marijuana-laced bars to 2 of his classmates. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a report we obtained from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office. The report says a paraprofessional...
WTVCFOX
Advocates ask Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to uphold promise of policy transparency
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Communities across the country are taking another look at law enforcement policies following videos showing Memphis Police beating Tyre Nichols. Nearly two years ago, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office promised more transparency on department policies. Jim Hammond was still Sheriff when they said they would...
WTVCFOX
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
WTVCFOX
New TN law would give hefty fine to bars who don't put security through proper training
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two security guards face charges after throwing a man in to the street. It happened outside the Boneyard Bar last October. A police report says the guards punched Caleb Young after he tried to enter the bar. Video shows where he laid in Station Street for...
WTVCFOX
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There’s an invisible fight that’s claiming lives. And the danger is in the very equipment that’s supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service....
WTVCFOX
An Army veteran creates a directory to help other veterans find resources
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Veterans across the country often struggle in many ways when their military careers are over. They have the challenges all of us face .. in addition to the trauma from their service as well as challenges faced before they enlist. And this is just part of...
WTVCFOX
Community-wide conversation series launched by United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — United Way of Greater Chattanooga has partnered with the national non-profit Millions of Conversations to launch Learn United. Learn United is a community-wide conversation series designed to ignite meaningful connections and foster intentional dialogue during a time of increased polarization in the U.S. Learn United will leverage the power of joy and conversation to break down barriers across every corner of Greater Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
WTVCFOX
Lakeside's 'Coach Chief' on decades-long mission giving kids sports opportunities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Elmer Leak literally puts his name in the game. "'Coach Chief'. That's what everybody calls him," said Jacqueline Ramsey who nominated Elmer Leak for Pay it Forward. For the past five years, Coach Chief has been teaching Jacqueline Ramsey's now 11-year-old son lessons on and off...
WTVCFOX
Big rig rolls over, putting driver in precarious, dangling position on Cagle Mountain
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Firefighters in Dunlap rescued a truck driver dangling over the side of the road on Cagle Mountain Monday night. Click our gallery above to see more photos. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened on State Route 111 just above the waterfalls on Cagle Mountain at about 10 p.m.
WTVCFOX
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
WTVCFOX
Winning recipes: Share what you're making for the big game on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What's cooking for the big game?. That's what we want to know as we count down the hours to the Super Bowl on Sunday, which you can catch on FOX Chattanooga, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Are you holding a watch party at your home?...
WTVCFOX
'Down right perfect': Coahulla Creek basketball manager scores first points of game
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — It was a special night for a senior at Coahulla Creek High School Tuesday night. Tate Marti normally helps manage the school's basketball team from the sidelines. But on Tuesday, he got to suit up, and managed to score the first points of the game...
