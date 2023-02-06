ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community-wide conversation series launched by United Way of Greater Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — United Way of Greater Chattanooga has partnered with the national non-profit Millions of Conversations to launch Learn United. Learn United is a community-wide conversation series designed to ignite meaningful connections and foster intentional dialogue during a time of increased polarization in the U.S. Learn United will leverage the power of joy and conversation to break down barriers across every corner of Greater Chattanooga.
Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
