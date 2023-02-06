ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Indoor Track Scoreboard: Feb. 10-11, 2023

The indoor track season has passed its midway point. That means teams are starting to fine-tune which events athletes will be competing in. Most schools are split between Sheridan's meet in Gillette on Friday and Natrona's meet on Saturday in Casper. A few schools send individuals to a distance-only event in Utah. Star Valley heads to Idaho for a meet at Idaho State University on Saturday.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
DRIGGS, ID
K2 Radio

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023

WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night. Light snow showers ending this evening. Winds become light to breezy. Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday. Snow showers to return Wednesday. Drive safe and stay alert!. Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers

WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
CHEYENNE, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
WYOMING STATE
