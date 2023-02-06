Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Indoor Track Scoreboard: Feb. 10-11, 2023
The indoor track season has passed its midway point. That means teams are starting to fine-tune which events athletes will be competing in. Most schools are split between Sheridan's meet in Gillette on Friday and Natrona's meet on Saturday in Casper. A few schools send individuals to a distance-only event in Utah. Star Valley heads to Idaho for a meet at Idaho State University on Saturday.
Winter Conditions, Crashes Close Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming
As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to six hours. Eastbound Interstate 80 from Rawlins to Laramie is now closed due to rolling closure. As of 10:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in six to eight hours. 10:06 A.M. UPDATE:. As of 10 a.m., the...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced
Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023
WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night. Light snow showers ending this evening. Winds become light to breezy. Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday. Snow showers to return Wednesday. Drive safe and stay alert!. Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT...
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
Wyoming Mountain Lion Pursuit Season, Tree But Don’t Kill Them
Conflicts with mountain lions don't always have to end with the killing of the cat. Mountain lions can get the hint, to get lost, if they are scared out of the area. Cats don't like to be around conflict. They are actually not looking for it. Senate File 178 has...
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
kiowacountypress.net
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
county17.com
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
