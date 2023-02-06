ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Follow-Up: More on Chancellor candidates

Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants later this month for the vacant position of Anderson County Chancellor created by the resignation of Nikki Cantrell last month. The six applicants for the position of 7th Judicial...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Richard M. Lipinski, Oak Ridge

Richard M. Lipinski, age 76, of Oak Ridge, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He and his wife Linda Owens Lipinski had gone to Melbourne, Florida for a winter vacation where he became ill and passed quickly. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Richard attended Edsel Ford...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
bbbtv12.com

Cumberland Utility District Violates Federal Drinking Water Standards

Recently, Cumberland Utility District, located in Harriman, sent out a letter to all customers notifying them of recently failing federal drinking water standards in 3 of their 4 test sites. Although they go on to state that it would take a lifetime of drinking the water at those levels just to see any issues. Below is the entire letter sent to customers.
HARRIMAN, TN
bbbtv12.com

UCOR now accepting STEM education mini-grant applications

Oak Ridge, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 –Attention East Tennessee teachers: United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is accepting applications for our science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Education Mini-Grants through Monday, February 27. Our grant awards are open to K-12 educators in nine East Tennessee counties to support a STEM project or related arts project with a STEM aspect. You can apply for up to $1,500 for a STEM or STEM-related project in your classroom, team, or school.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, Harriman

Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1951, and attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Dickey; parents, John and...
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Documents reveal details of Johnson Matthey Sevierville plant explosion

Information that leads to the identification of any suspects could mean a $5,000 reward for the tipster. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Wanda Minga Rhea, Clinton

Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Adrienne Mary Swindeman, Oak Ridge

Adrienne Mary Swindeman, 84, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully, on February 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Born Adrienne Mary Dwyer in Sydney, NSW, Australia, she spent her early years living in country towns and the Blue Mountains of NSW. She attended The University of Sydney and was a librarian with the Public Library of New South Wales in the state Department of Agriculture library. Adrienne met her husband, Robert Walter Swindeman, while he was working for the Atomic Energy Commission in Australia on loan from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She and Bob were married in Lane Cove, Australia, and moved together to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where they raised their family and lived happily for almost 60 years. Adrienne was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where she served as President of the Council of Catholic Women and as an officer of the St. Veronica’s Guild. She was also involved in many other groups and organizations including Church Women United, her Bible study group, Meals on Wheels, Recording for the Blind, Camp Fire Girls, Oak Ridge Jr. Playhouse, and several bridge clubs. She considered her greatest achievement to be the nurturing of faith in her children and grandchildren, which had been handed down through the generations by her parents and grandparents and was too precious to lose.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Nancy (Williams) Moschis, 74

Nancy (Williams) Moschis was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on 12/27/1948 and died on 2/4/2023, as a result of the failure of several of her organs due to excessive bleeding caused by the use of large amounts of aspirin. She grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, graduated from Clinton High School in 1966, and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College (TWC) and the University of Tennessee. After graduating from TWC in 1970, she moved to Atlanta where she worked for Chubb & Son Insurance for two years. Nancy met her husband of 51 years, George Moschis, in Atlanta and married in Clinton, Tennessee on 7/1/1972. She lived in Madison, Wisconsin, for five years and worked for Aetna Insurance Co. while her husband was working on his doctoral degree in Business administration. George and Nancy moved back to Atlanta in August of 1977, where she worked for Aetna for 15 years and her husband taught marketing at Georgia State University for 43 years.
CLINTON, TN

