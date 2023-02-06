Read full article on original website
Follow-Up: More on Chancellor candidates
Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants later this month for the vacant position of Anderson County Chancellor created by the resignation of Nikki Cantrell last month. The six applicants for the position of 7th Judicial...
Richard M. Lipinski, Oak Ridge
Richard M. Lipinski, age 76, of Oak Ridge, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He and his wife Linda Owens Lipinski had gone to Melbourne, Florida for a winter vacation where he became ill and passed quickly. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Richard attended Edsel Ford...
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
Cumberland Utility District Violates Federal Drinking Water Standards
Recently, Cumberland Utility District, located in Harriman, sent out a letter to all customers notifying them of recently failing federal drinking water standards in 3 of their 4 test sites. Although they go on to state that it would take a lifetime of drinking the water at those levels just to see any issues. Below is the entire letter sent to customers.
UCOR now accepting STEM education mini-grant applications
Oak Ridge, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 –Attention East Tennessee teachers: United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is accepting applications for our science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Education Mini-Grants through Monday, February 27. Our grant awards are open to K-12 educators in nine East Tennessee counties to support a STEM project or related arts project with a STEM aspect. You can apply for up to $1,500 for a STEM or STEM-related project in your classroom, team, or school.
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?
On December 31st, 2022, an anti-abortion extremist committed arson against one of the only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's been over a year since that time, with plenty changing along the way. Here are some of the most impactful changes Tennessee has experienced since that time.
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, Harriman
Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1951, and attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Dickey; parents, John and...
Faulty phone line left Anderson County widow without service since January
A woman in Anderson County did everything she could to get her landline cordless phone working, she even called the phone company. But with no results, she called WATE's Don Dare to see if he could help.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
Documents reveal details of Johnson Matthey Sevierville plant explosion
Information that leads to the identification of any suspects could mean a $5,000 reward for the tipster. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money...
Wanda Minga Rhea, Clinton
Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.
Adrienne Mary Swindeman, Oak Ridge
Adrienne Mary Swindeman, 84, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully, on February 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Born Adrienne Mary Dwyer in Sydney, NSW, Australia, she spent her early years living in country towns and the Blue Mountains of NSW. She attended The University of Sydney and was a librarian with the Public Library of New South Wales in the state Department of Agriculture library. Adrienne met her husband, Robert Walter Swindeman, while he was working for the Atomic Energy Commission in Australia on loan from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She and Bob were married in Lane Cove, Australia, and moved together to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where they raised their family and lived happily for almost 60 years. Adrienne was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where she served as President of the Council of Catholic Women and as an officer of the St. Veronica’s Guild. She was also involved in many other groups and organizations including Church Women United, her Bible study group, Meals on Wheels, Recording for the Blind, Camp Fire Girls, Oak Ridge Jr. Playhouse, and several bridge clubs. She considered her greatest achievement to be the nurturing of faith in her children and grandchildren, which had been handed down through the generations by her parents and grandparents and was too precious to lose.
Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
No data collection attempts from Chinese spy balloon, Y-12 says
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said they detected no attempts to take data as the suspected spy balloon crossed East Tennessee.
Nancy (Williams) Moschis, 74
Nancy (Williams) Moschis was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on 12/27/1948 and died on 2/4/2023, as a result of the failure of several of her organs due to excessive bleeding caused by the use of large amounts of aspirin. She grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, graduated from Clinton High School in 1966, and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College (TWC) and the University of Tennessee. After graduating from TWC in 1970, she moved to Atlanta where she worked for Chubb & Son Insurance for two years. Nancy met her husband of 51 years, George Moschis, in Atlanta and married in Clinton, Tennessee on 7/1/1972. She lived in Madison, Wisconsin, for five years and worked for Aetna Insurance Co. while her husband was working on his doctoral degree in Business administration. George and Nancy moved back to Atlanta in August of 1977, where she worked for Aetna for 15 years and her husband taught marketing at Georgia State University for 43 years.
