Hillsboro Police Log: Man arrested after altercation with teens
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service that took place Jan. 16-22, 2023.
KATU.com
'They have nice things:' Man admits to fentanyl-fueled Lake Oswego crime spree, say police
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A man has been arrested after an alleged theft and burglary spree in Lake Oswego, say the Lake Oswego police. On Tuesday, shortly before 3:45 a.m., Lake Oswego officers were sent to the call of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street.
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
KATU.com
Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
Salem police begin requiring body cameras, but Portland officers are still camera free
Starting soon, all Salem police patrols and detectives working in the field will be equipped with body cameras, officials announced Wednesday.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
KATU.com
Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
KATU.com
Vancouver PD finds fentanyl pills stuck on suspect who ran from car with stolen plates
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man who ran away from officers last week, spilling fentanyl pills all over the ground, ended up being caught with some still stuck to his body, Vancouver Police said. The incident started last week when police spotted a car that had stolen license plates, and...
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland, linked to injury shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, accused of shooting someone and selling drugs in downtown Portland. The Investigation started Sunday afternoon when a man was shot in the leg near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Morrison Street. They used tourniquets to slow the bleeding and he was rushed to the hospital.
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
KATU.com
Suspects crash stolen pickup into Vancouver convenience store, later set vehicle on fire
Vancouver Police are looking for the people who stole a truck and crashed it into a 'Minit Mart' early Tuesday morning. Officers say that just before 4 a.m. the suspects crashed into the glass doors of the convenience store. They drove off and ended up in a neighborhood near Northwest 45th Street.
Feb. 8 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
KATU.com
Police: Man who hid in NE Portland home after car chase was wanted for ID theft
Police say the wanted man who was arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in Northeast Portland on Monday evening had body armor, guns and ammo, and someone else’s work ID and driver’s license inside his car. Levi Jon Lapage, 32, had an open felony warrant from...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
