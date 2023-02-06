The Phoenix Suns will need to give the Brooklyn Nets a sizable return package in order to acquire Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline. Following Kyrie Irving’s switch to the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns now have a better chance of landing Durant; thus, they must seize this chance. If the Suns want to improve on their current 30-26 win-loss record in the Western Conference, they absolutely need someone like KD. Here we will look at the Suns’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO