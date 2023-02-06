ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Next trade Lakers must make after sending Russell Westbrook to Jazz

Russell Westbrook wowed the entire world with his performance in the 2020-21 campaign, tallying 38 triple-doubles as he carried the mediocre Washington Wizards to the eighth seed. It was clear then that Westbrook still had what it takes to keep a team afloat with his floor-raising capabilities, as the Wizards were able to overcome a general lack of quality players and injury woes to Bradley Beal en route to a strong finish to the season.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Chicago Bulls: 3 trades to send Zach LaVine to the Brooklyn Nets

Just last week, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving formally requested a trade, and days later, he got it. Now, the Chicago Bulls could be impacted by the deal. Chicago’s front office has maintained the fact that they are unlikely to move guard Zach LaVine, who is in the first of a 5-year deal signed last summer. But, the way this roster has played, the Bulls don’t appear to be gearing up for a title run anytime soon.
Jae Crowder’s immediate reaction to trade to Milwaukee

Forward Jae Crowder reacted to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA trade deadline in a Thursday tweet. “CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!!” Crowder wrote. Crowder was traded to the Bucks for five second round picks on Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Crowder was originally included in the […] The post Jae Crowder’s immediate reaction to trade to Milwaukee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade

Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant destroys Kendrick Perkins on IG after Suns trade

On Thursday morning, former NBA player Etan Thomas voiced his criticism on IG of the Brooklyn Nets franchise for failing to acquire any superstar in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as their Big 3 experiment completely failed. That resulted in Kendrick Perkins claiming KD and Kyrie basically ran the franchise and did whatever they wanted. Well, that didn’t impress Durant, who went right at Perk’s throat with a vicious response.
Kevin Durant trade draws Stephen A Smith reaction that will get Phoenix fans hyped

Late Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns made one of the most noteworthy trades in franchise history. The team shipped a massive trade package of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for superstar forward Kevin Durant. A Suns squad that has hovered around the .500 mark […] The post Kevin Durant trade draws Stephen A Smith reaction that will get Phoenix fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request

The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours of the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. The Lakers received the Nuggets’ second-round […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Suns must offer Nets ahead of deadline

The Phoenix Suns will need to give the Brooklyn Nets a sizable return package in order to acquire Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline. Following Kyrie Irving’s switch to the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns now have a better chance of landing Durant; thus, they must seize this chance. If the Suns want to improve on their current 30-26 win-loss record in the Western Conference, they absolutely need someone like KD. Here we will look at the Suns’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
NBA trade deadline: Hawks-Rockets complete 4-player deal

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and teams are scrambling to try and improve before it’s too late. The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the busiest teams Thursday and that continued with less than an hour before the deadline passes. The Hawks have agreed to trade Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
