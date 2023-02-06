Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mikal Bridges’ eye-opening reaction to being traded for Kevin Durant in Suns-Nets blockbuster
It’s safe to say Mikal Bridges is just as shocked as everyone else after he learned he was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the package for Kevin Durant. Late Wednesday, and just hours before the trade deadline, the Suns pulled off a...
Next trade Lakers must make after sending Russell Westbrook to Jazz
Russell Westbrook wowed the entire world with his performance in the 2020-21 campaign, tallying 38 triple-doubles as he carried the mediocre Washington Wizards to the eighth seed. It was clear then that Westbrook still had what it takes to keep a team afloat with his floor-raising capabilities, as the Wizards were able to overcome a general lack of quality players and injury woes to Bradley Beal en route to a strong finish to the season.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
Chicago Bulls: 3 trades to send Zach LaVine to the Brooklyn Nets
Just last week, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving formally requested a trade, and days later, he got it. Now, the Chicago Bulls could be impacted by the deal. Chicago’s front office has maintained the fact that they are unlikely to move guard Zach LaVine, who is in the first of a 5-year deal signed last summer. But, the way this roster has played, the Bulls don’t appear to be gearing up for a title run anytime soon.
Jae Crowder’s immediate reaction to trade to Milwaukee
Forward Jae Crowder reacted to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA trade deadline in a Thursday tweet. “CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!!” Crowder wrote. Crowder was traded to the Bucks for five second round picks on Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Crowder was originally included in the […] The post Jae Crowder’s immediate reaction to trade to Milwaukee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant destroys Kendrick Perkins on IG after Suns trade
On Thursday morning, former NBA player Etan Thomas voiced his criticism on IG of the Brooklyn Nets franchise for failing to acquire any superstar in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as their Big 3 experiment completely failed. That resulted in Kendrick Perkins claiming KD and Kyrie basically ran the franchise and did whatever they wanted. Well, that didn’t impress Durant, who went right at Perk’s throat with a vicious response.
Kevin Durant trade draws Stephen A Smith reaction that will get Phoenix fans hyped
Late Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns made one of the most noteworthy trades in franchise history. The team shipped a massive trade package of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for superstar forward Kevin Durant. A Suns squad that has hovered around the .500 mark […] The post Kevin Durant trade draws Stephen A Smith reaction that will get Phoenix fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours of the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. The Lakers received the Nuggets’ second-round […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Suns must offer Nets ahead of deadline
The Phoenix Suns will need to give the Brooklyn Nets a sizable return package in order to acquire Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline. Following Kyrie Irving’s switch to the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns now have a better chance of landing Durant; thus, they must seize this chance. If the Suns want to improve on their current 30-26 win-loss record in the Western Conference, they absolutely need someone like KD. Here we will look at the Suns’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
NBA trade deadline: Hawks-Rockets complete 4-player deal
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and teams are scrambling to try and improve before it’s too late. The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the busiest teams Thursday and that continued with less than an hour before the deadline passes. The Hawks have agreed to trade Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 last-minute trade Kings must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is just hours away, so time is running out for organizations to make any final game-changing moves. Teams such as the Sacramento Kings could be after players who can contribute in the playoffs for a small price. The Kings are 31-23 and are the...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
