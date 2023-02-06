ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown ribbon cutting celebration planned to mark opening of Mountains-to-Sea Trail bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to a special celebration this month near Elizabethtown. Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a ribbon cutting celebration on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Boards Across CB’ installation showcases local creative talent

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 55 local artists were given the chance to display their work across 59 surfboards on Monday during the ‘Boards Across CB’ event. The community donated 70 boards for use, and the artists chose how they wanted to design and decorate them. The boards were displayed for 3 months in local businesses and are available for the public to view for 2 days before they are auctioned off.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award. Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte. The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Growth continues to take shape in the Town of Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Town of Leland’s population more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the last census. Now, more development and homes are potentially coming to highway 17 between Brunswick Forest and Walmart. According to Town Manager David Hollis, the growth is likely...
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon

As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire

Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WILMINGTON, NC

