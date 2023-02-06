Read full article on original website
Free annual art exhibit returning to Wilmington, highlighting floral designers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Garden Club’s ‘Art and The Bloom’ is returning to Wilmington this month. The event is being held February 25th (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and 26th (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building.
Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
Elizabethtown ribbon cutting celebration planned to mark opening of Mountains-to-Sea Trail bridge
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to a special celebration this month near Elizabethtown. Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a ribbon cutting celebration on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
‘Boards Across CB’ installation showcases local creative talent
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 55 local artists were given the chance to display their work across 59 surfboards on Monday during the ‘Boards Across CB’ event. The community donated 70 boards for use, and the artists chose how they wanted to design and decorate them. The boards were displayed for 3 months in local businesses and are available for the public to view for 2 days before they are auctioned off.
‘Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed,’ Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland had tripled in size over the last 20 years. Council has annexed more than eight square miles into town limits since the beginning of 2020 through 51 voluntary annexations. Town Manager David Hollis expects the rapid rate of growth to continue. “You...
Rosenwald Schools alums share stories to preserve Black history in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Between 1912 and 1932, thousands of Rosenwald Schools were built across the southeastern United States for African-American children in an effort to make public education more equal. While these schools are no longer in use and few remain, the foundation of some of these...
Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
Juvenile sea turtle named ‘Pixie Dust’ recovering quickly at rehabilitation center
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is working magic on a sea turtle named ‘Pixie Dust’. The juvenile green sea turtle is healing from severe wounds on her underside of her shell, after being brought cold-stunned to the center on December 22nd.
WWAY Health Fair celebrating 15 years Thursday afternoon at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with Novant Health NHRMC to once again hold our annual Health Fair Thursday afternoon. The one-stop-shop for all your health questions and needs will take place inside Independence Mall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tables will be set up in the...
Peletier will try to sell steel purchased in 2018 for never-constructed ‘community building’
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed the town should try to sell steel it bought in May 2018 to construct a community building beside the town hall. The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Highway 58. According to Town Clerk Bea Cunningham, the...
Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award. Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte. The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence...
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project. Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins. The multi-million dollar project aims...
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
Growth continues to take shape in the Town of Leland
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Town of Leland’s population more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the last census. Now, more development and homes are potentially coming to highway 17 between Brunswick Forest and Walmart. According to Town Manager David Hollis, the growth is likely...
Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon
As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ premiere could be a pivotal moment for independent filmmakers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A film entirely made in North Carolina is hosting its theatrical premiere this Friday. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” sold out at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington. The Friday premiere features a red carpet event prior to it’s showing, and even a...
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
